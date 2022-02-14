Cooper Kupp finishes with 178 catches for 2,425 yards over 21 games, most in NFL history

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won both the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player award, and when combining his regular season and postseason, he had perhaps the greatest year that any wide receiver has ever had.

Kupp totaled 178 catches for 2,425 yards over his 21 games (17 regular season and four postseason), which obliterated the former records. The previous record for combined regular season and postseason receiving yards was 1,977 by Larry Fitzgerald in 20 games in 2008. The previous record for combined regular season and postseason catches was 156 by Michael Thomas in 17 games in 2019.

Kupp also had 22 total touchdown catches, which fell just short of the record set by Randy Moss, who had 24 touchdown catches in 19 games in 2007.

The NFL keeps regular season and postseason records separate, but what Kupp did in the regular season and postseason combined is unprecedented in NFL history.

