Cooper Kupp expected to miss 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

The Los Angeles Rams have eight games left this season, and it’s possible Cooper Kupp will miss all of them. Kupp was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals. He underwent surgery to repair the issue, which will sideline him for a while.

He’s required to be on IR for at least four games but Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Kupp is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. If Kupp were to miss eight weeks, the Rams would need to make the playoffs in order for him to have any chance of playing again this season.

As Sean McVay said previously, Kupp had a tightrope procedure done on his ankle, which Schefter says typically sidelines players for 6-8 weeks, though some have returned sooner and others have taken longer to recover.

Rams standout WR Cooper Kupp is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery for a high ankle sprain. The Rams, who are 3-6 entering Sunday's contest against the Saints, will need to bounce back to give Kupp any chance to return this year.https://t.co/YXIqr5BSHs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2022

Kupp leads the Rams in receiving again this season, catching 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns. It’s his fifth season with at least 800 yards, though he was on pace for much more prior to the ankle injury.

If he does return in six weeks, the Rams’ final two games are against the Chargers and Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire