Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel will make NFL history when they square off on Monday night

Cooper Kupp is off to one of the hottest starts ever by a wide receiver, hauling in a league-high 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns through only nine games. Deebo Samuel is second in the NFL with 882 yards on only 49 receptions, averaging 110.3 yards per game – 2.9 yards fewer than Kupp.

The two star receivers will meet on Monday night when the Rams and 49ers square off, and so long as both are healthy, they’ll make NFL history simply by playing. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, this will be the first matchup ever between two receivers averaging at least 110 yards per game in Week 7 or later.

No other player in the NFL is averaging more than 100 yards per game this season, with Davante Adams ranking third at 98.3 per game. Kupp and Samuel have emerged as two of the best receivers in the NFL this season, doing a ton of damage after the catch, too.

Samuel leads the NFL with 463 yards after the catch, while Kupp is second with 437 YAC. Don’t be surprised if either of these receivers goes over 100 yards on Monday night, if not both of them.