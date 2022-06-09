Cooper Kupp contract brings more clarity to Deebo Samuel, 49ers negotiations

49ers-Deebo situation gets more clarity with Rams' Kupp deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday rewarded their triple-crown-winning wide receiver with a new contract.

And while the 49ers might not like the idea of trying to figure out a way to contain Cooper Kupp for five more seasons, it further brings into focus what it should require to keep their own All-Pro receiver under contract for a while.

Kupp signed a five-year, $110 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday, citing sources. That annual average of $22 million appears to bring further clarity to the kind of deal 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is likely to receive when (if?) he signs an extension.

Samuel apparently is displeased with his contract situation and requested a trade from the 49ers before the draft. Samuel clearly is going nowhere at this point in the offseason, and he reported to the team's mandatory minicamp this week.

The All-Pro receiver is scheduled to enter the final year of his original rookie contract. The sides are expected to work toward a new contract that will greatly increase his scheduled salary of nearly $4 million.

The market has blown up this season with many of the top receivers in the league signing new deals.

At the top of the list are Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams, who signed new contracts with the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, after blockbuster trades.

Hill’s contract is widely reported as averaging $30 million a season. However, that figure includes an inflated figure of $45 million in salary and bonus in the final year of his contract. Functionally, Hill’s contract averages $23.85 million over four seasons.

Adams’ contract amounts to $22.5 million per season after disregarding his scheduled pay of $70 million over the final two years of his contract.

A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a deal that is scheduled to pay him $20.8 million over five seasons. And Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs is on the books to earn an average of $20.7 million over six years.

While the 49ers and Samuel’s representation will haggle over the structure of the contract and the amount of guarantees, the realistic expectation is that Samuel’s true contract numbers will land in the neighborhood of $22 million per year.

Samuel accounted for 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns during the regular season and playoffs. In addition to his 1,405 receiving yards, Samuel added 365 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Kupp led the NFL during the regular season with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 33 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns in the postseason for the Super Bowl champions.

