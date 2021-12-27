Cooper Kupp continues assault on single-season catch, yardage records

Cooper Kupp could still set a pair of single-season records before the current season ends.

With 10 catches for 109 yards against the Vikings on Sunday, Kupp now has 132 receptions for 1,734 yards in 15 games. That puts him 17 catches behind the single-record of 149 (Michael Thomas, 2019) and 230 yards behind the single-season record of 1,964 (Calvin Johnson, 2012).

With games against the Ravens and 49ers still on the docket, Kupp has a chance to break both of those records. Baltimore’s secondary has been ravaged by injuries, and San Francisco’s has struggled at times, due to injuries and inexperience.

Yeah, he’d do it in 17 games. But, again, that’s the new length of the season. And it’s not changing. Until it expands to 18.

Meanwhile, Kupp’s chances of winning the MVP also were enhanced a bit today, given that quarterback Matthew Stafford may have fallen out of the race for good with three interceptions. With Stafford likely not taking votes from Kupp, maybe Kupp can be the first receiver to be named the NFL’s MVP.

