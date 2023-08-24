Cooper Kupp confirms he’s on track to play in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Cooper Kupp injured his hamstring on Aug. 1 and had been sidelined until this week, but there was never really a concern about his Week 1 status. With Kupp returning to practice this week in Denver, all signs pointed to him being ready for the season opener against the Seahawks.

On Thursday, Kupp met with the media and confirmed that he’s on track to play against Seattle on Sept. 10. Hamstring injuries can be tricky and sometimes flare up again, so the Rams will want to be careful with their top receiver, but all signs point toward him being on the field for the first game of the season two weeks from now.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp said he’s on track to play Week 1 against the Seahawks in Seattle. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 24, 2023

Kupp missed eight games last season with an ankle injury but he’s fully recovered from that now. He seems to be making good progress with his hamstring strain, too, as he was a full participant in practice the last two days in Denver.

