Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals got their two biggest plays before everybody got back into their seats after the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the Bengals' first play of the third quarter. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie grabbed a ball that bounced off Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek for Cincinnati's second interception of the game to set up rookie Evan McPherson's second field goal of the game.