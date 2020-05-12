Cooper Kupp changes his number

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has announced that he is changing his jersey number from 18 to 10.

Kupp wrote on Twitter that he has always wanted to wear No. 10, the number he wore in college, but it wasn’t available when he joined the Rams because fellow receiver Pharoh Cooper was wearing it. Now that No. 10 is available, Kupp is trading in No. 18 for No. 10.

No. 18 was most famously worn on the Rams by quarterback Roman Gabriel from 1962 to 1972, and Kupp singled Gabriel out for thanks in announcing that he’ll hang the number back up.

People who have purchased Kupp No. 18 jerseys won’t be getting their money back, but Kupp said he is teaming with an NFL-licensed apparel company for people who have bought his jersey this year so that they can mail the jersey in and get it sent back repurposed “into a bespoke garment designed by my wife, Anna, and me.”

