Cooper Kupp celebrates 3-0 start on Twitter, says energy in SoFi Stadium ‘was different’

The Rams’ first season at SoFi Stadium last year felt anticlimactic. Fans weren’t allowed to attend games due to COVID-19, causing the Rams (and Chargers) to play all of their home games in an empty stadium.

But the stadium is back at full capacity this season and it’s easy to see the home-field advantage the Rams have had so far. Against the Buccaneers on Sunday, there were moments where the noise inside the stadium clearly impacted Tampa Bay’s offense, at one point even causing a false start.

Cooper Kupp tweeted after the game that he could feel the energy inside SoFi Stadium, also celebrating the Rams’ 3-0 start.

3-0. The energy in the stadium was DIFFERENT and we definitely felt it! Onward… — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) September 27, 2021

It’s great to see fans treated to exciting games in the Rams’ new home after they couldn’t see their team play last season. And they’re making the most of the opportunity by bringing the noise when the defense is on the field.

Jake Funk also celebrated the team’s 3-0 start on Twitter, saying the “boys are buzzin’ in LA.” He’s not wrong about that, with the Rams looking like the best team in football.

3-0! The boys are buzzin’ in LA 🙏🏼 🔥 — Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) September 27, 2021

Darious Williams gave credit to Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, putting goat emojis next to their numbers and writing “this team so cold..”