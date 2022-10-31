Cooper Kupp on ankle: Right now, things are pointing toward dodging a bullet

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s loss to the 49ers that he was hopeful receiver Cooper Kupp would be OK after he suffered an ankle injury with just over a minute left in the contest.

Kupp himself added some more detail to what happened on the fateful third-down play in the locker room after the game.

“I’m feeling alright right now. We’ll know more in the next few days, figure out what’s exactly going on. But, I feel pretty good right now,” Kupp said, via video from Arash Markazi of TheSportingTribune.com. “Right now, things are pointing toward dodging a bullet. So, hopefully that’s the case moving forward here.”

Kupp said his ankle “got rolled up a little bit” after making a 6-yard catch on third-and-4.

“Foot got caught, but I think I was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done,” he said. “So, we’ll see over these next few days how it responds.”

Kupp was twisted down by linebacker Fred Warner, who stopped to talk to Kupp as the two were walking off the field.

“He just said he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone — which, I know that. I appreciate him,” Kupp said. “He plays hard. He was just checking in.”

Kupp finished Sunday’s game with eight catches for 79 yards with a touchdown.

His status on Los Angeles’ injury report will be worth monitoring over the coming week. The Rams will travel to Florida to take on the buccaneers next Sunday.

