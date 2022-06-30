Cooper Kupp among best-selling jerseys in the NFL this year

Cooper Kupp’s stock has been skyrocketing in the past year with the Los Angeles Rams and his current jersey sales can reinforce that notion. With over half the year being completed, Kupp is in the top 10 of jersey sales in 2022.

Kupp is coming off of a historic campaign in 2021 in which he led all wide receivers in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16) en route to earning his first All-Pro selection. Besides being named an All-Pro, Kupp would also be named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

After his stellar performance in the regular season, Kupp continued to torch defenses in the postseason, hauling in 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns in four games. The former third-round pick would record eight receptions, 92 yards, and two touchdowns (including the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes remaining) while winning Super Bowl MVP.

The Rams rewarded Kupp with a multi-year extension this offseason, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Even though Kupp might not be the flashiest player, he’s only one of two non-quarterbacks to be inside the top 10 of jersey sales this year, so business is booming for No. 10.