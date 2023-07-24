Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald make PFF’s Top 50 players list for 2023

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2023 season with a lot of unknowns, but they still have a couple of the best players in the league on their roster. With training camps underway around the NFL, PFF’s Sam Monson recently ranked Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald as top 25 players in the league.

Kupp came in at No. 22 on the list, right ahead of former Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The only four wide receivers ranked ahead of Kupp were Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, and Davante Adams.

Before being sidelined for the final eight games of the 2022 season, Kupp was on pace for 142 receptions, 1,534 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. And back in 2021, Kupp had a historic campaign that led to him winning Offensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl MVP.

In a world of “What have you done for me lately?” it’s important to remember that Kupp is a year removed from arguably the greatest receiving season in NFL history. Passes thrown his way have generated a passer rating of 116.3 over his career, and he is averaging a very healthy 2.34 yards per route run. If the Rams can get the offense back on track, Kupp can get back to dominance.

Even after a “down” season for Donald in 2022, Monson believes the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is still the second-best player in the NFL, only behind Patrick Mahomes. The All-Pro interior defender notched career-low marks in sacks (5), tackles for loss (10), and quarterback hits (11) as he missed the final six games of last season.

Monson notes that Donald still produced a 90.5 PFF grade and 40 total pressures in 2022, while also commanding the majority of the attention from opposing offenses. If there’s anyone that can bounce back from a season-ending injury at 32 years old, it is Donald.

Ahead of a season where the Rams are going to lean on inexperienced players on both sides of the ball, they still have Kupp and Donald producing at an elite level.

