Cooper Kupp has 96 overall rating in ‘Madden NFL 24’, tied for 4th among WRs

Each year, EA Sports releases its overall ratings for players in Madden before the game releases, which then become popular talking points on social media. With “Madden NFL 24” right around the corner, EA Sports gave Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp a 96 overall rating in this year’s game after he was a 98 overall last year.

Kupp is tied with Stefon Diggs for the fourth-highest overall rating in the game among wide receivers. The three wideouts ahead of Kupp are Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams.

Give us your Top 🔟 See ALL of the #Madden24 WR ratings 👉 https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/fCgoLLLmzG — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

After leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and receiving touchdowns (16) in 2021, Kupp was the second-highest overall receiver in last year’s game at 98 overall. But after missing eight games in 2022, the All-Pro wideout has seen his overall rating drop by two.

Even at 30 years old, Kupp is still one of the premier pass catchers in the NFL and he’ll continue to see a high volume of targets in 2023 with Matthew Stafford back on the field. While some fans may believe his overall rating should be higher, EA Sports realizes that Kupp is in the upper echelon of wide receivers entering the 2023 season.

