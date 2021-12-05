The Rams’ offense couldn’t quite find its rhythm in the first half. But things have changed early in the third quarter.

Receiver Cooper Kupp caught a 43-yard pass to move Los Angeles into Jacksonville territory. Then after a 6-yard run by Sony Michel, Kupp caught a pass over the middle and ran it in for a 29-yard touchdown.

It was Kupp’s 11th receiving touchdown of the season, but his first since back in Week Eight.

Los Angeles then kept Jacksonville from responding when defensive back Jalen Ramsey broke up a pass to tight end James O'Shaughnessy on fourth-and-1.

Jaguars center Brandon Linder is questionable to return with a back injury.

If the Rams can control the ball and avoid turnovers, they should be able to cruise to their eighth victory of the season and end their three-game losing streak.

Cooper Kupp’s 29-yard touchdown gives Rams 23-7 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk