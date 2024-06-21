Cooper flexibility 'a plus point' for Premier League return

[Getty Images]

Steve Cooper's ability to be "adaptable" is a "plus point" for the new Leicester City manager, said former Foxes winger Matt Piper on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"You look at his days at Swansea and Nottingham Forest and what he's excellent at is he's very adaptable," said Piper. "He can change systems, styles and the way that the team plays to try to get results.

"We all knew that if Enzo [Maresca] was still our manager, we would be playing out from the back regardless, pressing from the front, inverting the full-backs, trying to play through midfield. Vincent Kompany tried to do that with Burnley when they first went back up and they got absolutely peppered on most occasions.

"I don't think Steve is that type of guy. He will come in and say, 'this is the way I'd really like to play with this group of players', but if it's not working and he's not getting results, I think he'll change it very quickly.

"That's a plus point in the manager's column for someone coming in to work with this squad this season."

This is Cooper's first managerial role since leaving Leicester's East Midlands neighbours Forest in December.

While Piper understands Cooper's connection with Forest may be an issue for some Foxes supporters, he added: "If he comes in and does a good job for Leicester, that will all be forgotten about very quickly.

"Things happen so quickly in football. If we beat Spurs with James Maddison coming back in that first game of the season, the King Power will be bouncing. No one will remember that Steve Cooper was Nottingham Forest manager - they won't care."

Listen to more analysis on BBC Sounds