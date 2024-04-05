Cooper Flagg tells UNC commits Tar Heels wont sweep Duke next season

With both teams out of the NCAA Tournament and watching the Final Four from home, the focus now shifts to the offseason for both North Carolina and Duke. And it will be an interesting one to say the least.

While both teams will have departures and arrivals, the recruiting classes coming in are both very strong. Duke has the top class in the country coming in headlined by the top player, Cooper Flagg. But North Carolina’s class is No. 8 with five-star recruits Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.

Before the two teams meet next season, the trash talk was already flowing at the McDonald’s All-American Game. During the festivities of the game in Houston, Complex Sports caught up with Duke recruits Flagg and Isaiah Evans as well as UNC commits Jackson and Powell to talk the UNC-Duke rivalry. And Flagg made sure to let the Tar Heels know his prediction that they won’t be sweeping Duke again next season.

After Jackson told the Duke recruits it would be another ‘2-0 sweep’, Flagg responded.

“It can’t happen. Like we were in the crowd. Like we’ve seen it happen. It’s not happening again,” Flagg said. “We’ve witnessed it.”

Jackson quickly took a shot back stating that they watched Cormac Ryan go off on Duke, a game in which he scored a career-high as the Tar Heels completed the regular season sweep.

Flagg did see it upfront and center with Evans. Both were in attendance for the regular season finale in Durham and both got a close look at the Tar Heels sweeping Duke and making Cameron Indoor Stadium real quiet in that second half.

Let’s hope Jackson and Powell can give the Duke duo the same experience next season.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire