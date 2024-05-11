Cooper Ellis scores go-ahead goal for Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse in 10-8 win over Mt. Hebron

May 10—Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse had been in this position before — hosting Route-99 rival Mt. Hebron in the regional playoffs.

Each of the last two years, the Vikings ended their season. However, Friday night, the second-seed Mustangs decided winning the Class 3A South Region I semifinal was the only option.

In a see-saw battle with the score tied at 8, Marriotts Ridge goalie Ian Murphy stopped a Maverick Smith shot inside of 30 seconds left and cleared to defender Will Schade. Schade bobbled the feed initially, but then surged toward goal and found midfielder Cooper Ellis.

Ellis, playing attack for the first time in high school career, maneuvered with the presence of a veteran. He face dodged and broke through the defense, burying his first ever go-ahead goal with seven seconds remaining.

Aidan Ro won the ensuing faceoff and fired the Mustangs' 10th and final goal of the evening just before the final buzzer, capping off a thrilling 10-8 win over No. 3 seed Mt. Hebron.

"I saw Will coming down the field with the ball and I said, 'This is my first time as an attackman, I've got to make a big play,'" Ellis said. "It was the best feeling I've ever had. It's the first time I've been in this situation and I came up big."

Marriotts Ridge (9-5) travels to face top seed Howard for the regional final on Monday after the Lions defeated Westminster, 15-9, Friday night.

Mt. Hebron scored three straight goals to even the score late in the fourth quarter. However, Marriotts Ridge's confidence never wavered, starting with Murphy's critical save.

"On the faceoff before, I let in a goal that I probably shouldn't of," Murphy said. "I said, 'I've got to come up big, I owe my team.' I saw Maverick coming down and I said, 'Cut away the angle.'"

That stop set up the chaotic sequence to close it out. Schade, sprinting up field to open space and Ellis netting the goal that sent the Mustangs' bench and raucous student section into euphoria. In the latest chapter of the Route-99 rivalry, the lasting image was flying Mustang sticks and a dogpile around Murphy at midfield.

"All week we prepared for this and they followed through," Marriotts Ridge coach Matthew Richter said. "My biggest concern was coming back from down three early in the game. I thought that put us in a hole and we had to come back and get the second quarter rocking. I'm very pleased with how the guys responded to everything. Responded to them tying it at the end. I'm very pleased with our guys and our senior leadership. They didn't give up, stayed through it mentally and they followed through on the field."

—

Mt. Hebron goalie #11, Luca LeClaire, makes a save deflecting a shot on goal wide to his right on a shot by Marriotts Ridge #19, Quin Jenkins in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #8, Michael Machiran shoots and scores in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron goalie #11, Luca LeClaire, can't catch up to a shot by Marriotts Ridge #8, Michael Machiran in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #9, Tyler Tangires scores in ythe 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #9 Christian Luke drives towards the net, Mt. Hebron #12 Defending. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #27, Boston Brown scores in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #13 wins possession after faceoff in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #8, Michael Machiran runs a play, Mt. Hebron #18, Aidan Dunn defending. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #18, Aidan Dunn gains possession and runs up the field. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron goalie #11, Luca LeClaire makes a save in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #9, Tyler Tangires sprints up the field, Marriotts Ridge #27, Boston Brown in pursuit in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron goalie #11, Luca LeClaire runs the ball up the field in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #6, Will Kettering fires a connon and scores from 20 yards out in tghe 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #15, Doug Cohen wins the faceoff and scores an unassisted goal in the second half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #15, Doug Cohen wins the faceoff and scores an unassisted goal in the second half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Martriotts Ridge #9, Christian Luke takes a shot on goal, Mt. Hebron #25, Maverick Smith defends the empty net, makes a save in the 2nd half. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #25, Maverick Smith scores a goal, tying the game at 8 with 52.8 seconds left in regulation. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Mt. Hebron #15, Doug Cohen winsd the faceoff with 15.8 seconds left in regulation and the game tyed at 8. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge goalie #14, Ian Murphy makes a save on a shot on goal with less than 15 seconds in regulation. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #22, Cooper Ellis scores the go-ahead goal with 7 seconds left in regulation. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #19, Quinn Jenkins and #22, Cooper Ellis celebrate Ellis' goal with 7 seconds remaining to break the tie as the referee signals a goal.. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge #13, Aidan Ro, scores with time running out. No. 2 Marriotts Ridge and No. 3 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse, Class 3A South Region I semifinal at Marriotts Ridge High School. Marriottsville defeated Mt. Hebron 10-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

—

Marriotts Ridge boys lacrosse celebrates its regional semifinal win over Mt. Hebron. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff photo)

The game didn't begin how Marriotts Ridge would have hoped. Mt. Hebron senior attackman Keegan Ryan dominated with a hat trick in the opening six minutes. However, the Mustangs defense quickly recovered. They didn't allow a goal for over 20 minutes while the Vikings struggled to take care of the ball.

"You can't turn the ball over," Mt. Hebron coach Mike McCarthy said. "It was our entire team. It was our offense, defense, role players, best players. We didn't put ourselves in a position to be successful. Marriotts Ridge capitalized on a lot of the mistakes that we made and they were the better team."

Marriotts Ridge's offense found its stride over that time. The Mustangs scored six consecutive goals from midway through the first to the early stages of the third.

"This is such a team game. We all played like it was the last game of our careers, which it could have been for us seniors," Schade said of the defense.

Mt. Hebron (8-7) ended the prolonged drought and struck for two goals early in the third to move within one. Yet, the Mustangs answered back with two goals of their own to push the lead to three. Boston Brown finished inside while Christian Luke buried his second goal of the game after a Mt. Hebron failed clear.

------

Marriotts Ridge- 1 3 3 3 — 10

Mt. Hebron- 3 0 2 3 — 8

Goals: MR- Cooper Ellis 2, Mason Machiran 2, Christian Luke 2, Quinn Jenkins, Mike Machiran, Boston Brown, Aidan Ro; MH- Keegan Ryan 3, Maverick Smith 2, Tyler Tangires, Will Kettering, Doug Cohen. Assists: MR- Christian Luke, Mike Machiran, Boston Brown, Quinn Jenkins; MH- Maverick Smith 3, Will Kettering 1. Saves: MR- Ian Murphy 10; MH- Luca LeClaire 9.