Cooper DeJean shines at his private pro day

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean held a private pro day for NFL evaluators on Monday. The likely first-round draft prospect did not disappoint.

DeJean missed Iowa’s pro day, as well as the NFL Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl, with a broken leg. Based on his athletic testing on Monday, he has recovered quite nicely.

At just over six feet tall and 202 pounds, DeJean ran a 4.42 40-yard dash as timed by an NFL scout. He posted a 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds and vertical jump of 38.5 inches.

Iowa CB Cooper Dejean Pro-Day HT: 6005

WT: 202

HAND: 9 3/4

ARM: 31 1/8

WING: 78

40-YD: 4.45/4.42 (NFL scout ⏱️)

10-YD: 1.52/1.55

VJ: 38.5

BJ: 10'4"

no shuttles — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2024

DeJean can play cornerback or safety, and different teams view him as one or the other, or even both a la Brian Branch a year ago. This workout should solidify DeJean as a top-25 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

