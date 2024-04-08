Cooper DeJean shines at his private pro day
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean held a private pro day for NFL evaluators on Monday. The likely first-round draft prospect did not disappoint.
DeJean missed Iowa’s pro day, as well as the NFL Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl, with a broken leg. Based on his athletic testing on Monday, he has recovered quite nicely.
At just over six feet tall and 202 pounds, DeJean ran a 4.42 40-yard dash as timed by an NFL scout. He posted a 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds and vertical jump of 38.5 inches.
Iowa CB Cooper Dejean Pro-Day
HT: 6005
WT: 202
HAND: 9 3/4
ARM: 31 1/8
WING: 78
40-YD: 4.45/4.42 (NFL scout ⏱️)
10-YD: 1.52/1.55
VJ: 38.5
BJ: 10'4"
no shuttles
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2024
DeJean can play cornerback or safety, and different teams view him as one or the other, or even both a la Brian Branch a year ago. This workout should solidify DeJean as a top-25 overall pick in the upcoming draft.