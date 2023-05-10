Cooper DeJean ranked as one of CBS Sports’ top 10 defensive prospects

We know that the Iowa Hawkeyes are synonymous with “Tight End U,” but they are making a quiet case to join the discord around “DBU” as they continue to churn out stellar defensive backs year after year.

This year saw Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather go to the NFL. Last year saw Dane Belton go to the league. Those are just the three most recent in a long line of talent. Up next, and potentially the best of the bunch, is Cooper DeJean, who thrust himself into the spotlight in 2022.

His performance last year and another offseason of development under defensive coordinator Phil Parker have NFL teams and scouts already fawning over DeJean’s services next year should he declare for the 2024 NFL draft. It is hard to envision DeJean not going to the NFL after this season as he is among the top 10 2024 defensive prospects according to CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso.

Playing opposite longtime stud Riley Moss, DeJean was a rock star on Iowa’s defense in 2022. He rarely missed a tackle, housed three of his five interceptions and had eight other pass breakups. At 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds, DeJean has NFL outside cornerback size. While maybe not a super-explosive athlete, he’s plenty agile enough to mirror decently well, and his football intelligence allows him to recognize when the ideal time is to pounce underneath a route. Clearly he was blessed with plus ball skills. – Trapasso, CBS Sports

Among the top 10 prospects, the Big Ten headlines the list with four individuals named including DeJean. Also present is Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson, Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, and Ohio State edge rusher J.J. Tuimoloau.

The ACC is present with three prospects ranked, two from the SEC, and one from the Pac-12.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire