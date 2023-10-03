Cooper DeJean named to Pro Football Focus’ College Football Team of the Week

On Saturday night Cooper DeJean took things into his own hands for the Iowa Hawkeyes to will them to a victory. His punt return touchdown put them on top but his defensive play was every bit just as impressive.

This performance has landed Cooper DeJean on Pro Football Focus’ Week 5 College Football Team of the Week as one of the cornerbacks. He is the lone Big Ten player selected to the team this week and is alongside another top cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry, a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide who is talked about with DeJean as a top cornerback in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

PFF’s Week 5 College Football Team of the Week: Defense♨️ pic.twitter.com/ZBNoMtMKj5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023

The secondary is rounded out by two other SEC players at safety. Alabama is represented again with Caleb Downs while Jaylin Simpson gets the Auburn Tigers on the board as the other safety.

DeJean reeled in an interception in the end zone on a toe-tap catch, which Iowa turned into seven points the other way. When otherwise targeted, DeJean was nearly impossible to go against. He allowed just 28 yards and a passer rating of 14.9 when targeted.

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean vs Michigan State: 🟡 7 Times Targeted

🟡 28 Yards Allowed

🟡 1 Interception

🟡 14.9 Passer Rating Allowed

🟡 Punt Return TD pic.twitter.com/euH6aIIxPM — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2023

Cooper DeJean is only continuing to build the legacy he will leave at Iowa. His talent is undeniable, he is electric when he gets the ball into his hands, and he makes teams pay when they test him. With a backup quarterback now thrust into action, DeJean and the rest of the defense just became that much more important the rest of the way.

