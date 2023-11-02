Cooper DeJean named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist

The 2023 campaign for Cooper DeJean has not skipped a beat from where he left off after bursting onto the scene in 2022. All of the preseason hype and recognition are for real and may have even underestimated the product out of Odebolt, Iowa.

DeJean has been nothing short of spectacular for the Iowa Hawkeyes on the defensive side of the ball. He takes away teams’ top receivers and eliminates half of the field at times with his stickiness in coverage. His play has earned him recognition as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Each year, the Jim Thorpe Award is given out to the best defensive back in college football. It isn’t only that, though. The player’s athletic ability and character also play into the decision. DeJean has proven to be an exemplary defensive back in all three areas.

DeJean’s 2023 season has seen him make plays regardless of where he is on the field. He has 38 total tackles, three pass deflections, two interceptions, is averaging 12.28 yards per punt return, and has a punt return touchdown.

If DeJean were to take home this hardware, he would join fellow Iowa defensive back Desmond King, the 2015 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award.

