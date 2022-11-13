Cooper DeJean’s big day sparks social media, Iowa Hawkeyes’ huge 24-10 win over Wisconsin

Iowa isn’t quite in control of its own destiny in the Big Ten West, but with an Illinois trip to No. 3 Michigan looming next week, it sort of feels that way. Thank you very much, Purdue Spoilermakers.

On a day where Purdue handed Illinois its second straight loss, the Hawkeyes took advantage and took care of business at home, topping Wisconsin, 24-10, thanks to more terrific defense and special teams.

After the Badgers turned an early Spencer Petras strip-sack fumble into a 32-yard field goal, Iowa went to work. It started early in the second quarter when the Hawkeyes forced the Badgers’ third punt of the day and Deontae Craig got through to block it, setting Iowa up at the Wisconsin 17-yard line.

Offense was tough to come by for much of the day, but Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras followed that blocked punt with a 13-yard completion to tight end Sam LaPorta. Kaleb Johnson then ran it in from four yards out and the Hawkeyes had their first lead of the day.

Then, after the two teams traded a pair of punts, Cooper DeJean jumped a Graham Mertz pass and ran it back for a 32-yard pick-six score. He wasn’t done, though.

In the second half, after Iowa had backed Wisconsin up with a Tory Taylor punt that was downed at the Badgers’ 1-yard line, the Hawkeyes forced another punt and Cooper DeJean returned it 41 yards to the Wisconsin 18-yard line.

Kaleb Johnson ran for four yards, Petras found LaPorta for nine yards to set up first and goal from the 5-yard line and then Petras eventually snuck it in from one yard out for what was ultimately the score that put it out of reach.

It’s another happy Saturday in Hawkeye land, and Iowa fans definitely had fun with the win. Here were some of the best social media reactions from the victory that has the Hawks seemingly two wins away from a return trip to Indianapolis.

A rough first drive

No one said this wasn’t gonna be a fight. A rough first drive. Go hawks. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 12, 2022

Iowa's first drive is…. Not promising. Two straight tackles for loss and a tackle at the line of scrimmage. Hawkeyes punting it away. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 12, 2022

Please feed, Kaleb

Story continues

For no reason at all, Iowa puts in a different running back than the guy that ran for 200 next week. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 12, 2022

Sue for damages?

If I were Spencer Petras I would sue the Iowa OL — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 12, 2022

Defense sets it up

HEY HEY DEFENSE — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 12, 2022

BLOCKED!

In the game plan

Had to know an Iowa punt block was in their gameplan. Gotta be better than that — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 12, 2022

Deontae Craig. That's the tweet.

Deontae Craig. That's the tweet. — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 12, 2022

Deontae Craig has become a menace! — BHGPunts (@BHGP) November 12, 2022

Deontae Craig is having a day — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 12, 2022

Kaleb Johnson pays it off

The reigning B1G OPOW is into the end zone for the first TD of the game. 🙌@Kj_Superman2 x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/skhefFGAoN — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 12, 2022

Iowa offensive touchdown alert

🚨 IOWA OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN ALERT 🚨 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

COOOOOOP!

Pick-6⃣ ‼️@cdejean23 picks it off and returns it for the @HawkeyeFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/hNWv5QK1MP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

Himmy Neutron.

COOPER DEJEAN IS HIMMY NEUTRON OUT HERE. PICK 6. — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 12, 2022

Same

I love Cooper DeJean — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) November 12, 2022

Charlie Jones-esque

Cooper DeJean looks very…. Charlie Jones-esque returning punts. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 12, 2022

B1G Defensive Back of the Year?

Is Cooper DeJean the B1G Defensive Back of the Year? Two pick-6s this season, this one gives Iowa a 14-3 lead with 1:58 left in the 1st half. — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 12, 2022

He's a dude

Don't want to get ahead of myself here on Cooper DeJean but the sophomore has 4 INTs, 2 pick-6s so I'm going to get a little hyperbolic. The kid can f-ing play. He's going to be in that Bob Sanders-Dez King-Micah Hyde territory. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 12, 2022

Updating the key categories. DeJean leads them all.

Yard Update: Iowa's offense: 103 Cooper DeJean: 114. https://t.co/41GxFeg5y4 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 12, 2022

Just give Cooper DeJean the Heartland Trophy

Checking in on Iowa-Wisconsin. If Iowa wins this game, they should just give the Heartland Trophy to Cooper DeJean and let him keep it in his apartment for a year. — Jack Lido (@JackLido) November 12, 2022

Moss INT

Wisconsin football is...

Wisconsin football is just Iowa football but with spotted cow — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) November 12, 2022

Sexy punts

SEXY IOWA PUNTS pic.twitter.com/jMtAwQC8uY — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022

Petras takes it into the crib

Jump Around, Kinnick

We played Jump Around in Kinnick after beating Wisconsin! 😂😂😂 — Nebraska Hawks Nest (@nehawksnest) November 13, 2022

Big Cat is sad

They play great defense and special teams. Badgers are bad and I’m sad https://t.co/Ama7OqW7TH — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 12, 2022

Straight Cheesin'

The Heartland is home

Mood

Trophy games are fun again

Trophy games are fun again 🤩 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bxHj0iwq7x — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) November 13, 2022

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire