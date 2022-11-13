Cooper DeJean’s big day sparks social media, Iowa Hawkeyes’ huge 24-10 win over Wisconsin

1
Josh Helmer
·5 min read

Iowa isn’t quite in control of its own destiny in the Big Ten West, but with an Illinois trip to No. 3 Michigan looming next week, it sort of feels that way. Thank you very much, Purdue Spoilermakers.

On a day where Purdue handed Illinois its second straight loss, the Hawkeyes took advantage and took care of business at home, topping Wisconsin, 24-10, thanks to more terrific defense and special teams.

After the Badgers turned an early Spencer Petras strip-sack fumble into a 32-yard field goal, Iowa went to work. It started early in the second quarter when the Hawkeyes forced the Badgers’ third punt of the day and Deontae Craig got through to block it, setting Iowa up at the Wisconsin 17-yard line.

Offense was tough to come by for much of the day, but Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras followed that blocked punt with a 13-yard completion to tight end Sam LaPorta. Kaleb Johnson then ran it in from four yards out and the Hawkeyes had their first lead of the day.

Then, after the two teams traded a pair of punts, Cooper DeJean jumped a Graham Mertz pass and ran it back for a 32-yard pick-six score. He wasn’t done, though.

In the second half, after Iowa had backed Wisconsin up with a Tory Taylor punt that was downed at the Badgers’ 1-yard line, the Hawkeyes forced another punt and Cooper DeJean returned it 41 yards to the Wisconsin 18-yard line.

Kaleb Johnson ran for four yards, Petras found LaPorta for nine yards to set up first and goal from the 5-yard line and then Petras eventually snuck it in from one yard out for what was ultimately the score that put it out of reach.

It’s another happy Saturday in Hawkeye land, and Iowa fans definitely had fun with the win. Here were some of the best social media reactions from the victory that has the Hawks seemingly two wins away from a return trip to Indianapolis.

A rough first drive

Please feed, Kaleb

Sue for damages?

Defense sets it up

BLOCKED!

In the game plan

Deontae Craig. That's the tweet.

Kaleb Johnson pays it off

Iowa offensive touchdown alert

COOOOOOP!

Himmy Neutron.

Same

Charlie Jones-esque

B1G Defensive Back of the Year?

He's a dude

Updating the key categories. DeJean leads them all.

Just give Cooper DeJean the Heartland Trophy

Moss INT

Wisconsin football is...

Sexy punts

Petras takes it into the crib

Jump Around, Kinnick

Big Cat is sad

Straight Cheesin'

The Heartland is home

Mood

Trophy games are fun again

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire

Recommended Stories