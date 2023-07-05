Cooper adds to talented football roster with Blanchester transfer Michael Mulvihill

Former Blanchester star football player Michael Mulvihill is transferring to Cooper, Jaguars head coach and athletic director Randy Borchers announced.

As a sophomore, Mulvihill achieved the rare feat of being named the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in the Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference's National Division. He is listed as a quarterback and linebacker but is an all-around athlete than can punish opposing teams at any position.

Mulvihill was selected to the Division V first team as a linebacker after recording 105 total tackles (51 solo tackles), eight tackles for loss and one sack. He also recorded two interceptions. On offense, he totaled 1,154 passing yards, 1,415 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns. He logged four games in 2022 with more than 100 passing yards and 100 rushing yards and had six games with double-digit tackles.

Mulvihill joins a Jaguars team that is reloading for a 2023 schedule that includes Bardstown, Ryle, Great Crossing, Highlands and Dixie Heights. His main role will most likely be replacing Eli White, who rushed for 842 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago.

Cooper will be led by sophomore quarterback Cam O'Hara, who threw for 2,018 yards and 21 touchdowns. Receivers Isaiah Johnson and Austin Alexander (who is also a standout defensive end) combined for 1,195 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Alexander was second on the team in tackles behind Jack Lonaker, who was second in Class 5A with 148 tackles. The two juniors and senior Lonaker will be a force to be reckoned with this fall.

Blanchester went 8-4 in 2022 including a playoff win over Summit Country Day. Cooper went 6-5 in Class 5A, losing to Scott County in the first round of the state playoffs.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky high school football: Cooper adds Mulvihill to roster