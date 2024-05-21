Coolray Field serves up delicious fan experience

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - There are always great food options around Coolray Field — but for the next several nights, the Gwinnett Stripers are hoping to "cook" plenty of Jumbo Shrimp for dinner!

The Gwinnett Stripers — the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves — begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp tonight — and this morning at Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Coolray Field, exploring some of the new additions and dining options available to fans this season.

First up, we got a look around the new Coca-Cola Front Porch, the group hospitality deck which opened earlier this month. Located in the area that used to house Section 100, the Coca-Cola Front Porch is being touted by team leaders as "the best group space in the ballpark," and was created to accommodate groups of up to 150 people who want a deck on which to congregate, eat and drink, and root for the Stripers — and while it’s an open-air space, there is a roof, which means protection from any of those pesky May showers.

We also learned more about the promotions for the homestand, starting with tonight’s Family Value Tuesday, which includes $2 hot dogs and some desserts for $1. Other highlights include tomorrow’s Wet Nose Wednesday (dogs get in free with paid owner on The Bank), and Saturday’s patriotic replica jersey giveaway, when the first 1,750 fans will go home with a replica 4th of July jersey modeled after the team’s 2023 patriotic uniforms.

And, of course, we spent some serious time exploring the food options around Coolray Field — and trust us, they are worth taste-testing! For more information about the Gwinnett Stripers, Coolray Field, food options, and tickets — click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning hanging out at the home of the Stripers!