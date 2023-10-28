'Coolest thing of my life': Father-son moment steals show during Peoria Rivermen home opener win

Peoria's Jordan Ernst (11) defends against Evansville's Tommy Stang in the first period of the Rivermen home opener Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Carver Arena.

PEORIA — They basked in a father-son moment, threw a retirement party, celebrated the return of a beloved member and got in trouble for bad language Friday.

Like one big happy family.

All of those things were the Peoria Rivermen on the ice during a dominating, 6-1 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts in their home opener of the 2023-24 SPHL season before 5,351 at Carver Arena.

The big crowd saw a game full of plot lines, none better than 20-year-old rookie Rivermen winger Tristan Trudel scoring the first and second pro goals of his career on the same Carver Arena ice where his father scored his first Rivermen goal as a rookie 27 years ago.

"I remember it well," said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel, who signed his son this fall for his pro debut. "It was a wrister coming off the wing, on a saucer pass from Doug Evans.

"I've never forgotten that goal, and I'll never forget these two goals tonight, either."

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Tristan Trudel got to the front of the net at 16:50 of the second period and, stick in his right hand as he bumped between defenders, swung at a loose puck and one-handed it between the pads of goaltender Hayden Lavigne for a 4-1 lead.

When Evansville right wing Brendan Harrogate took a five-minute major crosschecking penalty and was ejected for smashing Rivermen defenseman Brody Duncan in the face late in the third period, Trudel scored again, putting the puck away from bottom of the right circle with 82 seconds left in the game.

"It was the coolest thing of my life," young Trudel said of his first pro goal, in which he war-whooped and raced back to the bench, where his teammates and father waited. "My emotional level was so high I didn't know what to do after the puck went in.

"I got back to the bench and coach (his dad) congratulated me, told me he was proud.

"I grew up watching Rivermen games here from the time I was a little boy. Being in this building, scoring my first goal here, for this team … there's no words."

Trudel — the one who has built six regular-season points champion Rivermen teams in the SPHL — sat in his office afterward, balancing his role as a coach with his role as a father.

"Tonight, at home, I'll have a bit of whiskey, sit back and enjoy it all," he said. "Tristan really bought in this summer, prepared himself to play. This was a great night for him, but he knows it's one night and there will be more nights, more challenges.

"We might have a player, we'll see."

'It was absolute domination'

Peoria Rivermen forward Ryan Nolan, middle, celebrates his goal against Evansville with teammates Dale Deon (4) and Mike Gelatt in the first period of their SPHL home opener Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Carver Arena.

The Rivermen blew up Evansville for two goals in the first 4:55 after the opening faceoff.

Ryan Nolan scored his first pro goal 2:38 in when his low snap from the bottom of the left circle crossed Lavigne and went inside the far post.

Veteran Rivermen center JM Piotrowski notched the game-winner at 4:55 when he put in a doorstep rebound off a backhander by Jordan Ernst.

Long-time captain Alec Hagaman let got a wrister on the fly from the right circle that beat Lavigne to the top right corner on a power play 32 seconds into the second period and it was 3-0 and Evansville was all but gone.

The Rivermen allowed just 13 shots in the game, and only six in the final 40 minutes.

Evansville, trailing 4-1, did not manage a shot in the opening 13:30 of the third period.

"It was amazing, our domination in the first 10 minutes at the start of the game," Trudel, the coach, said. "Then we lost it for a bit, then got it back again … a lot of momentum swings. Our defense group was tremendous, killed plays quickly."

Rivermen and reigning SPHL Defenseman of the Year Zach Wilkie added a power play goal with 18 seconds left for 6-1, and Evansville didn't leave the ice without a post-game fight.

Lines, sound, retirement and prison

• It was a fun opener. Fans were greeted with a rocking good sound system, part of the Civic Center upgrades in Carver Arena. The press box escaped 1982 in that project. Lines at the concession stand were still too long.

The lower half of the seats in the lower bowl were new, black in color and looked comfortable.

• During the second period intermission, Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine — who retired at the end of last season — was honored in a ceremony on the ice. He received a framed jersey, with a logo on it made from a picture of the team's on-ice championship celebration in 2021-22.

"These six years here meant everything in my career," said Levine, now the Rivermen assistant coach. "To be on the ice as a player … part of so many great teams here. I'm just grateful. It's been a privilege to put on this Rivermen jersey."

The Rivermen wore special Levine tribute jerseys for the game and auctioned them afterward. During the second-period ceremony, a video played with tributes from former Rivermen goaltenders Kyle Rank, Tyler Parks, Peter Di Salvo, defenseman Ben Oskroba and captain Alec Hagaman.

"Eric is one of a group of players over the years here that I call 'my boys,' " Trudel said. "He's been with us a long time. I believe a great organization should say goodbye to a player like this, recognize him and thank him, and that's what we did."

• Former Rivermen winger Mitch McPherson and SPHL Defenseman of the Year Nick Neville, both retired, were at the game and were in the team locker room before and afterward. The Peoria-born McPherson is interviewing for a construction job. Neville is working as a lawncare technician in Cincinnati.

• Peoria-born captain Alec Hagaman ended his summer retirement and made his 2023-24 debut in his return to the ice. He promptly scored 32 seconds into the second period. Then at 5:01 of the period, Hagaman and Evansville center Matthew Hobbs were both ejected. Hagaman's penalty was listed as "obscene language" which was a surprise to anyone in a pro hockey locker room.

It was later changed to a continuing altercation penalty.

"I was tired after that first period," said Hagaman, shaking his head. "And then suddenly in the second period I wasn't."

• Evansville defenseman Jordan Spadafore grabbed Rivermen center Hayden Hulton during a scrum behind the Evansville net at 5:01 of the second period and blasted him with a punch to the face.

Hulton — who was Evansville's captain last season — responded with a good fight.

• Rivermen business exec Andrew Cohen found a sponsor for visiting team penalties this season. The business has a decal that runs the length of the visiting team bench, and every time Evansville took a penalty Friday, this announcement followed:

"The Federal Correctional Institute of Pekin visiting team penalty" …

Yep. There are a lot of Rivermen fans among the staff/employees at the corrections facility in Pekin. They have signed on as a team sponsor this year.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons/Pekin is a sponsor of the Peoria Rivermen this season, with a decal on the visiting team bench. The correctional facility's name is announced with every visiting team penalty.

• Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman was wearing No. 26 in his return to the ice Friday. His longtime standard No. 17 was not available because the team didn't order it in the offseason.

Remember, he was retired until the final week before the season started, and the organization did not want to issue No. 17 to another player. Hagaman's No. 17 has been ordered now.

• A star is born? The Rivermen auctioned their special jerseys after the game, and rookie Tristan Trudel's went for $800.

• The Rivermen opened the game with center Alec Baer lining up with Trudel and Hagaman.

JM Piotrowski centered Jordan Ernst and Cayden Cahill, and Joe Widmar was with Ryan Nolan and Mike Gelatt.

Center Hayden Hulton and veteran winger David Nippard were the first two forwards out on the penalty-kill.

• Peoria has a rematch at Quad City on Sunday.

