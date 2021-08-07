Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As August Heats Up

Elizabeth Puckett
·4 min read

Kick-off August with the coolest cars for sale this week!

The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.

Bring Home This 1969 Shelby GT350 SCCA B Race Car

Coating the exterior of this insane race-ready Mustang is a bodacious Grabber Blue. This bold color scheme is perfectly complemented by the powerful Boss 302-cid V8 engine. All of that power made this GT350 the perfect candidate for some fun in the sun in some SCCA racing events. What started as a simple race car quickly became a legend around the local tracks. Without much resistance, this Mustang was able to climb to the top of many races in the SCCA series. Of course, this led to its featuring in multiple magazines finally catching the attention of fans from across the nation.

See more here.

1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is A Muscle Car Dream

In many ways, certain cars can perfectly define a generation. For the 1960’s it didn't get more iconic than the Chevelle SS. A large displacement engine, simple but accommodating interior, and sporty style is what made the muscle car era and Chevy’s arguably most successful nameplate had everything you'd want to slide behind the wheel to experience.

See more here.

Patina 1964 Ford F100 Highlighted In Upcoming Auction

The Ford F-series pickup truck is American’s favorite truck, moving nearly a million a year in current times, maybe disrupted by the chip shortage, but we’ll see about that. When done right, the vintage F100 trucks are extremely worth collectibles, and this patina F100 Ford pickup checks all the boxes of an unconventional show truck.

See more here.

Low-Mileage 2013 SRT Viper GTS Is A Sports Car With A Lot Of Muscle

The Dodge Viper, Dodge’s answer to the small fast roadster market that has been all but dominated by the Corvette and European sports cars alike. For decades America had only one sports car that could compete with the rest of the world. Eventually, this led Dodge to do what they do best, show off. Combining the big power and engine work that Dodge and the entire Mopar and SRT teams have become famous for and the beautiful handling and control of a souped-up roadster. Of course, that raw power also came with the signature near-death feeling you get when you drive a Dodge. These adrenaline machines were designed for drivers to have fun and by the time the fifth-generation came around, the art form was perfected. So begins our journey into today's awesome automobile.

See more here.

Classic 1928 Mercedes-Benz S Type Speed Demon

Mercedes has built a reputation for itself over the 95 years for making cars that combine the class of European luxury and the speed of German engineering and design. Of course, these days when we think of the fastest Mercedes we typically imagine the AMG brand at the forefront of this fascination with speed. This comes for good reason as today’s high-tech automotive community has allowed cars, in general, to become faster and faster. However, today we’re going to focus on the older side of the Mercedes brand. It's time that we revisit the past with this beautiful 1928 Mercedes Benz S-type.

See more here.

Rare 1969-1/2 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-BBL A12

When it comes to the muscle car era, it doesn't get better than a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Dubbed 'Car of the Year' by Motor Trend after it made its big debut, the Road Runner is a muscle car with both bark and bite. For the 1969 model year, a total of 84,420 Road Runners flew off the assembly line with 76,693 delivered within the United States and 4,727 delivered elsewhere. Only 1,412 Road Runners were built with the A12 440 6-BBL, making the high-performance model a rare breed.

See more here.

1976 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Was Built For Adventure

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a beloved off-road vehicle even today. However, the most sought-after version, the FJ40, has become a legitimate collector car. Available through Maple Brothers Auction, this Dune Beige 1976 Toyota FJ40 is a tremendous Land Cruiser to consider. It has that classic look everyone loves, combined with rugged performance.

See more here.

1969 Chevy Chevelle Yenko Tribute Let's You Roll In Style

Don Yenko is well-known for his incredible Camaro builds from the 1960s era. While some may argue that this classic is a just clone, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko tribute is so much more than that. This vintage gem was built as a tribute to Don Yenko, and it was recreated as close to the original specifications of a Yenko Camaro as possible.

See more here.

