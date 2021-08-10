These Are the Coolest Airbnb Destinations in Every State

Associated Press

Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people onboard. The local branch of the Islamic State group said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Early on Monday morning, EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists.