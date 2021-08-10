These Are the Coolest Airbnb Destinations in Every State

  • <p>The state you live in, or even a neighboring state within driving distance, most likely contains unexpected gems when it comes to vacation destinations. <a href="https://news.airbnb.com/the-most-wish-listed-stays-and-most-booked-online-experiences-by-state/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Airbnb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Airbnb</a> offers the most unique stays in every state in the country, and this list proves that there are some stunning vacation homes right in your own backyard. </p>
    1/51

    These Are the Coolest Airbnb Destinations in Every State

    The state you live in, or even a neighboring state within driving distance, most likely contains unexpected gems when it comes to vacation destinations. Airbnb offers the most unique stays in every state in the country, and this list proves that there are some stunning vacation homes right in your own backyard.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28982769" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Storybook Castle BnB" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Storybook Castle BnB</a>, Fairhope </strong></p><p>You can pretend you are an extra in <em>Bridgerton</em> if you rent out this historic castle in Fairhope. It’s called Sheldon Castle, and it’s a registered Baldwin County historic home with a charmingly artistic feel. If you stay here, you’re just a simple walk away from downtown Fairhope. </p>
    2/51

    Alabama

    Storybook Castle BnB, Fairhope

    You can pretend you are an extra in Bridgerton if you rent out this historic castle in Fairhope. It’s called Sheldon Castle, and it’s a registered Baldwin County historic home with a charmingly artistic feel. If you stay here, you’re just a simple walk away from downtown Fairhope.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6291833" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cozy Alaskan Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cozy Alaskan Cabin</a>, Fairbanks</strong></p><p>Get an authentic Alaskan experience in this cozy cabin nestled at the edge of the woods just five miles from downtown Fairbanks. It overlooks Creamer’s Field Waterfowl Refuge, meaning you should be able to spot wildlife and picture-perfect views right from the window or porch. </p>
    3/51

    Alaska

    Cozy Alaskan Cabin, Fairbanks

    Get an authentic Alaskan experience in this cozy cabin nestled at the edge of the woods just five miles from downtown Fairbanks. It overlooks Creamer’s Field Waterfowl Refuge, meaning you should be able to spot wildlife and picture-perfect views right from the window or porch.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/18476808" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Navajo Hogan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Navajo Hogan</a>, Cameron</strong></p><p>If you’re looking for an off-the-grid getaway under an open sky, then you will be interested in this earth house (called a hogan) in a very secluded and remote location of the Western Navajo Nation. There’s no electricity or running water, so bring your camping skills. </p>
    4/51

    Arizona

    Navajo Hogan, Cameron

    If you’re looking for an off-the-grid getaway under an open sky, then you will be interested in this earth house (called a hogan) in a very secluded and remote location of the Western Navajo Nation. There’s no electricity or running water, so bring your camping skills.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/19863118" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:87Getaway Tree House Escape" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">87Getaway Tree House Escape</a>, Mountain View</strong></p><p>This rustic retreat sits atop the trees of the Ozark Forest for a real breath of fresh air. The luxury treehouse comes with comfortable beds, a Jacuzzi, and a fire pit and hammock outside.</p>
    5/51

    Arkansas

    87Getaway Tree House Escape, Mountain View

    This rustic retreat sits atop the trees of the Ozark Forest for a real breath of fresh air. The luxury treehouse comes with comfortable beds, a Jacuzzi, and a fire pit and hammock outside.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/507927" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway</a>, Topanga Canyon</strong></p><p>This pirate-themed spot features a rock crystal fireplace, waterfalls, a Jacuzzi, and a decorated patio that was made for photos. Staying here will make you feel like you’re in Disney’s <em>Pirates of the Caribbean</em>.</p>
    6/51

    California

    Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway, Topanga Canyon

    This pirate-themed spot features a rock crystal fireplace, waterfalls, a Jacuzzi, and a decorated patio that was made for photos. Staying here will make you feel like you’re in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/33513388" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Private Sage Canyon Cliff House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Private Sage Canyon Cliff House</a>, Cortez</strong></p><p>This cliffside home is built right into the red rock wall of a private canyon alcove at the flank of Sleeping Ute Mountain in McElmo Canyon. There are actually walls of red rock in the house! </p>
    7/51

    Colorado

    Private Sage Canyon Cliff House, Cortez

    This cliffside home is built right into the red rock wall of a private canyon alcove at the flank of Sleeping Ute Mountain in McElmo Canyon. There are actually walls of red rock in the house!

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/13464679" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Secluded Zen House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Secluded Zen House</a>, Stamford</strong></p><p>This beautiful oasis in Connecticut brings serenity and quiet, with gorgeous surrounding views. Located less than an hour from New York City, this wonderfully designed “zen house” features a calming pool, special design details meant to make you feel at peace, and plenty of brightly-lit living areas.</p>
    8/51

    Connecticut

    Secluded Zen House, Stamford

    This beautiful oasis in Connecticut brings serenity and quiet, with gorgeous surrounding views. Located less than an hour from New York City, this wonderfully designed “zen house” features a calming pool, special design details meant to make you feel at peace, and plenty of brightly-lit living areas.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17841617" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiny House at Good Earth Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tiny House at Good Earth Farm</a>, Ocean View</strong></p><p>This custom-made tiny house —which is a converted potting shed—is nestled in the middle of an organic garden. It’s little and cozy, stocked with all the amenities you need, and just a few miles from the beach. You can walk outside into a garden, and the Organic Market (fully stocked with delicious food) is right outside. </p>
    9/51

    Delaware

    Tiny House at Good Earth Farm, Ocean View

    This custom-made tiny house —which is a converted potting shed—is nestled in the middle of an organic garden. It’s little and cozy, stocked with all the amenities you need, and just a few miles from the beach. You can walk outside into a garden, and the Organic Market (fully stocked with delicious food) is right outside.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1730089/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Treehouse Canopy Room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Treehouse Canopy Room</a>, Miami</strong></p><p>This is a real treehouse: There’s no air conditioning, mosquito nets around the beds, and actual tree trunks growing through the place. This special space is located on a permaculture farm, so you’ll be able to interact with goats, pigs, emus, roosters, parrots, tortoises, and more. </p>
    10/51

    Florida

    Treehouse Canopy Room, Miami

    This is a real treehouse: There’s no air conditioning, mosquito nets around the beds, and actual tree trunks growing through the place. This special space is located on a permaculture farm, so you’ll be able to interact with goats, pigs, emus, roosters, parrots, tortoises, and more.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1415908" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Secluded Intown Treehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Secluded Intown Treehouse</a>, Atlanta</strong></p><p>Between the dreamy string lights, huge windows, and the rope bridges, this treehouse is beautiful in every way. It’s made up of three separate areas called Mind, Body, and Spirit, all connected by rope bridges. It’s romantic, relaxing, and gives you the chance to sleep under the stars in a remote spot of Atlanta. </p>
    11/51

    Georgia

    Secluded Intown Treehouse, Atlanta

    Between the dreamy string lights, huge windows, and the rope bridges, this treehouse is beautiful in every way. It’s made up of three separate areas called Mind, Body, and Spirit, all connected by rope bridges. It’s romantic, relaxing, and gives you the chance to sleep under the stars in a remote spot of Atlanta.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/31073966" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luxury Treehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Luxury Treehouse</a>, Kailua-Kona</strong></p><p>This Hawaiian getaway is gorgeous, with plenty of open space for fresh air, views of the rainforest and ocean, and luxury extras that will make you feel like you’re in a 5-star hotel. There are also real tree branches growing through it, which adds a unique touch. </p>
    12/51

    Hawaii

    Luxury Treehouse, Kailua-Kona

    This Hawaiian getaway is gorgeous, with plenty of open space for fresh air, views of the rainforest and ocean, and luxury extras that will make you feel like you’re in a 5-star hotel. There are also real tree branches growing through it, which adds a unique touch.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32011367" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Big Idaho Potato Hotel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Big Idaho Potato Hotel</a>, Boise</strong></p><p>On the inside, this Airbnb looks like an aesthetically pleasing dream space. From the outside? <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32011367/photos/670203809" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:It’s shaped like a potato" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">It’s shaped like a potato</a>. </p>
    13/51

    Idaho

    Big Idaho Potato Hotel, Boise

    On the inside, this Airbnb looks like an aesthetically pleasing dream space. From the outside? It’s shaped like a potato.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/13390160" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rock n' Roll Retreat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rock n' Roll Retreat</a>, Chicago</strong></p><p>Located in the Windy City, this luxury apartment is every rock n' roll fan's dream. The walls are lined with guitars, photos, and other music memorabilia. As an added bonus, the spot is just minutes away from the city's iconic shopping district, The Magnificent Mile.</p>
    14/51

    Illinois

    Rock n' Roll Retreat, Chicago

    Located in the Windy City, this luxury apartment is every rock n' roll fan's dream. The walls are lined with guitars, photos, and other music memorabilia. As an added bonus, the spot is just minutes away from the city's iconic shopping district, The Magnificent Mile.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/41981884" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birdsong" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birdsong</a>, Nashville</strong></p><p>This renovated 20th-century barn has a beautiful interior with a fully stocked kitchen, a cozy couch for watching TV, a pool table, a wet bar, and a picture-perfect spiral staircase. It’s all on 16 acres of land for you to explore. </p>
    15/51

    Indiana

    Birdsong, Nashville

    This renovated 20th-century barn has a beautiful interior with a fully stocked kitchen, a cozy couch for watching TV, a pool table, a wet bar, and a picture-perfect spiral staircase. It’s all on 16 acres of land for you to explore.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/36117211" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1920s Built Country Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">1920s Built Country Cabin</a>, Cumming</strong></p><p>Go back in time in this 1920 log cabin, which is on two rural country acres of space close to downtown Des Moines. There’s a large fire pit and private deck, apple and pear trees all over, and lots of wildlife to spot. The rustic home is also close to plenty of restaurants and distilleries.</p>
    16/51

    Iowa

    1920s Built Country Cabin, Cumming

    Go back in time in this 1920 log cabin, which is on two rural country acres of space close to downtown Des Moines. There’s a large fire pit and private deck, apple and pear trees all over, and lots of wildlife to spot. The rustic home is also close to plenty of restaurants and distilleries.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32269342" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Konza Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Konza Cabin</a>, Manhattan </strong></p><p>This unique Kansas Airbnb is a little living space made out of two grain bins with an all-glass atrium. The result is an enviable cabin on 100 acres of farmland with horses, ponds, and lots of wildlife. It’s interesting, fun, and packed with everything you need.</p>
    17/51

    Kansas

    Konza Cabin, Manhattan

    This unique Kansas Airbnb is a little living space made out of two grain bins with an all-glass atrium. The result is an enviable cabin on 100 acres of farmland with horses, ponds, and lots of wildlife. It’s interesting, fun, and packed with everything you need.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/37010158" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Theodore Tiny Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Theodore Tiny Cabin</a>, Powell County</strong></p><p>Located in the Red River Gorge on a rare piece of private land in the Daniel Boone National Forest, this cabin is an homage to wildlife and national parks. It’s also extremely charming inside, with a loft bed and thoughtful architectural design. </p>
    18/51

    Kentucky

    Theodore Tiny Cabin, Powell County

    Located in the Red River Gorge on a rare piece of private land in the Daniel Boone National Forest, this cabin is an homage to wildlife and national parks. It’s also extremely charming inside, with a loft bed and thoughtful architectural design.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/16028086" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Renovated 1830s Residence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Renovated 1830s Residence</a>, New Orleans</strong></p><p>This bright and airy space in New Orleans is a delightful mix of the old and the new: It’s a renovated home from the 1830s, with custom countertops made out of 200-year-old reclaimed heart pine timbers and perfectly modern design elements. The building also has shared cabanas with salt- and freshwater hot tubs. </p>
    19/51

    Louisiana

    Renovated 1830s Residence, New Orleans

    This bright and airy space in New Orleans is a delightful mix of the old and the new: It’s a renovated home from the 1830s, with custom countertops made out of 200-year-old reclaimed heart pine timbers and perfectly modern design elements. The building also has shared cabanas with salt- and freshwater hot tubs.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/16844641" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coyote’s Den at the Howling Woods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coyote’s Den at the Howling Woods</a>, Tremont</strong></p><p>Coyote’s Den is located on seven acres of forest and is very much off the grid. There’s an outhouse, no electricity, and the house is heated by wood. There are also large windows for sunshine and a cozy bed — plus, you’re surrounded by wildlife and only a bike ride away from the beach. </p>
    20/51

    Maine

    Coyote’s Den at the Howling Woods, Tremont

    Coyote’s Den is located on seven acres of forest and is very much off the grid. There’s an outhouse, no electricity, and the house is heated by wood. There are also large windows for sunshine and a cozy bed — plus, you’re surrounded by wildlife and only a bike ride away from the beach.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/698849" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mountain Myst" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mountain Myst</a>, Boonsboro </strong></p><p>Mix luxury and nature with this gorgeous cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It looks over the town of Boonsboro and has vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, huge windows, upscale amenities, and lots of wildlife (especially deer and turkey). The wrap-around porch offers great views and is near the Appalachian Trail. </p>
    21/51

    Maryland

    Mountain Myst, Boonsboro

    Mix luxury and nature with this gorgeous cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It looks over the town of Boonsboro and has vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, huge windows, upscale amenities, and lots of wildlife (especially deer and turkey). The wrap-around porch offers great views and is near the Appalachian Trail.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1202709" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Pond House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Pond House</a>, Ashfield </strong></p><p>This magical screened-in house allows you to lie in a comfy bed while listening to all the sounds of nature and gazing at the trees around you. </p>
    22/51

    Massachusetts

    The Pond House, Ashfield

    This magical screened-in house allows you to lie in a comfy bed while listening to all the sounds of nature and gazing at the trees around you.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/38105331" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fernside Aframe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fernside Aframe</a>, Indian River</strong></p><p>This gorgeous A-frame cottage sits on the Sturgeon River, nestled in the trees. It’s serene, relaxing, and aesthetically pleasing, full of comfy couches and beds for the ultimate restful stay. </p>
    23/51

    Michigan

    Fernside Aframe, Indian River

    This gorgeous A-frame cottage sits on the Sturgeon River, nestled in the trees. It’s serene, relaxing, and aesthetically pleasing, full of comfy couches and beds for the ultimate restful stay.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/10544685" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magic Studio at the Wolf House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Magic Studio at the Wolf House</a>, Minneapolis </strong></p><p>You have never seen an Airbnb quite like this one. The entire house is painted with murals and covered with rocks, While it feels totally secluded, the cozy spot is actually located right in the Minneapolis Arts District, close to restaurants and events. </p>
    24/51

    Minnesota

    Magic Studio at the Wolf House, Minneapolis

    You have never seen an Airbnb quite like this one. The entire house is painted with murals and covered with rocks, While it feels totally secluded, the cozy spot is actually located right in the Minneapolis Arts District, close to restaurants and events.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/27850713" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Farmhouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Farmhouse</a>, Corinth</strong></p><p>This quaint home is actually a converted silo, complete with a fully furnished kitchen and gas fireplace. The relaxing space has everything you need for a nice getaway. </p>
    25/51

    Mississippi

    The Farmhouse, Corinth

    This quaint home is actually a converted silo, complete with a fully furnished kitchen and gas fireplace. The relaxing space has everything you need for a nice getaway.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/42230391" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forest Garden Yurts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forest Garden Yurts</a>, Galena</strong></p><p>This glamorous yurt dates back to the 1970s, and is secluded in the Ozark Forest. The rustic space is full of artistic details and makes camping easy. </p>
    26/51

    Missouri

    Forest Garden Yurts, Galena

    This glamorous yurt dates back to the 1970s, and is secluded in the Ozark Forest. The rustic space is full of artistic details and makes camping easy.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/18627194" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meadowlark Treehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Meadowlark Treehouse</a>, Columbia Falls</strong></p><p>Nothing looks quite as cozy as this spectacular treehouse covered in a dusting of fresh snow. It’s packed with luxury amenities, and is only 30 minutes away from Glacier National Park. The quiet and private spot is perfect for an unplugged getaway, since there is no internet. </p>
    27/51

    Montana

    Meadowlark Treehouse, Columbia Falls

    Nothing looks quite as cozy as this spectacular treehouse covered in a dusting of fresh snow. It’s packed with luxury amenities, and is only 30 minutes away from Glacier National Park. The quiet and private spot is perfect for an unplugged getaway, since there is no internet.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/19805000" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lazy Oaks Glamping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lazy Oaks Glamping</a>, Plattsmouth</strong></p><p>This glamping tent makes you feel like you’re actually camping, just without unrolling a sleeping bag. It’s simple and small, featuring a quaint porch, full electric with fans/heaters, and plenty of outdoor fun. </p>
    28/51

    Nebraska

    Lazy Oaks Glamping, Plattsmouth

    This glamping tent makes you feel like you’re actually camping, just without unrolling a sleeping bag. It’s simple and small, featuring a quaint porch, full electric with fans/heaters, and plenty of outdoor fun.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/2931254" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Death Valley House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Death Valley House</a>, Beatty</strong></p><p>If you are looking to unplug away from other people, then this rental, located on an isolated piece of land in the Nevada High Desert, is for you. The surrounding landscape is stunning, and the house itself has lots of light, a large deck with a sunken-in hot tub, and a modern design.</p>
    29/51

    Nevada

    Death Valley House, Beatty

    If you are looking to unplug away from other people, then this rental, located on an isolated piece of land in the Nevada High Desert, is for you. The surrounding landscape is stunning, and the house itself has lots of light, a large deck with a sunken-in hot tub, and a modern design.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4277345" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Treehouse at the Shire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Treehouse at the Shire</a>, Conway</strong></p><p>If you want to unplug and feel restored and at one with nature, this is your Airbnb. The treehouse has no electricity or running water, the kitchen is outside, and there’s an outhouse instead of a regular bathroom. </p>
    30/51

    New Hampshire

    Treehouse at the Shire, Conway

    If you want to unplug and feel restored and at one with nature, this is your Airbnb. The treehouse has no electricity or running water, the kitchen is outside, and there’s an outhouse instead of a regular bathroom.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32214425" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hippy Hut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hippy Hut</a>, East Windsor</strong></p><p>This hut house is definitely not like any other place you’ve stayed, and it's anything but boring. There are hammocks, a fire pit and fireplace, heated outdoor shower, games, and so much more. </p>
    31/51

    New Jersey

    Hippy Hut, East Windsor

    This hut house is definitely not like any other place you’ve stayed, and it's anything but boring. There are hammocks, a fire pit and fireplace, heated outdoor shower, games, and so much more.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/23681417" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Secluded Boho Adobe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Secluded Boho Adobe</a>, Taos</strong></p><p>The woodsy design at this secluded spot is immaculate. The structure, constructed of adobe clay, was once the dance studio of renowned flamenco artist Maria Benitez. Today, it is a vacationer's paradise, with interesting touches like an indoor hammock and tons of light and space. </p>
    32/51

    New Mexico

    Secluded Boho Adobe, Taos

    The woodsy design at this secluded spot is immaculate. The structure, constructed of adobe clay, was once the dance studio of renowned flamenco artist Maria Benitez. Today, it is a vacationer's paradise, with interesting touches like an indoor hammock and tons of light and space.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/292272" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cozy at the Barn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cozy at the Barn</a>, Tivoli</strong></p><p>Few things are more charming than this renovated open barn in Tivoli. It’s full of rustic touches and amenities, with a design that can make anyone feel right at home. There is plenty of outdoor space, a fire pit, and more — it’s no wonder this location is one of the most popular stays in the state.</p>
    33/51

    New York

    Cozy at the Barn, Tivoli

    Few things are more charming than this renovated open barn in Tivoli. It’s full of rustic touches and amenities, with a design that can make anyone feel right at home. There is plenty of outdoor space, a fire pit, and more — it’s no wonder this location is one of the most popular stays in the state.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/37567682" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Secluded Romantic Treehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Secluded Romantic Treehouse</a>, Old Fort</strong></p><p>This treehouse is the epitome of luxury. Take a walk into the woods to find the swinging bridge that brings you to this little home, which features luxury bedding, an LED fireplace, outdoor shower, composting toilet, gorgeous deck, and all the soothing sounds and sights of nature. </p>
    34/51

    North Carolina

    Secluded Romantic Treehouse, Old Fort

    This treehouse is the epitome of luxury. Take a walk into the woods to find the swinging bridge that brings you to this little home, which features luxury bedding, an LED fireplace, outdoor shower, composting toilet, gorgeous deck, and all the soothing sounds and sights of nature.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/45250377" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lamppost 15" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lamppost 15</a>, Bismarck</strong></p><p> There is nothing ordinary about this home in North Dakota. Each room features something new and exciting, from unique finishes like a custom barn door to color-changing LED light strips throughout the house. There’s a spacious deck to relax on and comfortable spots to cuddle up in. </p>
    35/51

    North Dakota

    Lamppost 15, Bismarck

    There is nothing ordinary about this home in North Dakota. Each room features something new and exciting, from unique finishes like a custom barn door to color-changing LED light strips throughout the house. There’s a spacious deck to relax on and comfortable spots to cuddle up in.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/33868087" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Winery Loft" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Winery Loft</a>, Creola </strong></p><p> Pretend you’re in Tuscany in this bright loft located at Chevalier Vineyards. There are beautiful views, luxury details, access to the below vineyards, lots of space, and plenty of wine.</p>
    36/51

    Ohio

    The Winery Loft, Creola

    Pretend you’re in Tuscany in this bright loft located at Chevalier Vineyards. There are beautiful views, luxury details, access to the below vineyards, lots of space, and plenty of wine.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28556339" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scenic Mountain Lodge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scenic Mountain Lodge</a>, Clayton</strong></p><p>Take in the views at this chic cabin in the mountains, which offers a panoramic look of the Ouachita Mountains and Sardis Lake. It’s quiet and private, with lake access and hiking trails steps away. </p>
    37/51

    Oklahoma

    Scenic Mountain Lodge, Clayton

    Take in the views at this chic cabin in the mountains, which offers a panoramic look of the Ouachita Mountains and Sardis Lake. It’s quiet and private, with lake access and hiking trails steps away.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3405072" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Off the Grid and Forty Feet Up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Off the Grid and Forty Feet Up</a>, Tiller</strong></p><p>Located 40 feet off the ground on a 40-acre meadow in the Umpqua National Forest, this exclusive treehouse is hard to book. If you can score a reservation, consider yourself lucky: The views are incredible, it’s packed with modern amenities, and it’s very secluded (but also very close to some great cities and towns). </p>
    38/51

    Oregon

    Off the Grid and Forty Feet Up, Tiller

    Located 40 feet off the ground on a 40-acre meadow in the Umpqua National Forest, this exclusive treehouse is hard to book. If you can score a reservation, consider yourself lucky: The views are incredible, it’s packed with modern amenities, and it’s very secluded (but also very close to some great cities and towns).

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/22191364" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Secret Getaway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Secret Getaway</a>, Lackawaxen</strong></p><p>Described as a “storybook chalet,” this house looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale. Inside, it’s beautifully furnished, with a wood stove and rustic pine floors, as well as lots of comfortable amenities and space.</p>
    39/51

    Pennsylvania

    Secret Getaway, Lackawaxen

    Described as a “storybook chalet,” this house looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale. Inside, it’s beautifully furnished, with a wood stove and rustic pine floors, as well as lots of comfortable amenities and space.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/111464" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiverton 4 Corners Schoolhouse No. 1" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tiverton 4 Corners Schoolhouse No. 1</a>, Tiverton</strong></p><p>This simple property is a renovated schoolhouse from the 1800s. Located in the historic Tiverton Four Corners, this place has plenty of charm with modern design elements that keep you comfortable. There’s lots to explore on five acres of grounds. </p>
    40/51

    Rhode Island

    Tiverton 4 Corners Schoolhouse No. 1, Tiverton

    This simple property is a renovated schoolhouse from the 1800s. Located in the historic Tiverton Four Corners, this place has plenty of charm with modern design elements that keep you comfortable. There’s lots to explore on five acres of grounds.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/8319626" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Majestic Treehouse" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Majestic Treehouse</a>, Walhalla </strong></p><p>This award-winning treehouse is not only the perfect spot for photos, but it also comes complete with heating and air conditioning. This is truly a one-of-a-kind private spot that is worth the very long waiting list. </p>
    41/51

    South Carolina

    The Majestic Treehouse, Walhalla

    This award-winning treehouse is not only the perfect spot for photos, but it also comes complete with heating and air conditioning. This is truly a one-of-a-kind private spot that is worth the very long waiting list.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/36237052" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artistic Mid-Century Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Artistic Mid-Century Home</a>, Sioux Falls</strong></p><p>This newly renovated, open floor home has spectacular artistic touches, huge windows with tons of light, and so much to look at. The comfortable, highly-rated space is often described as feeling both modern and vintage. </p>
    42/51

    South Dakota

    Artistic Mid-Century Home, Sioux Falls

    This newly renovated, open floor home has spectacular artistic touches, huge windows with tons of light, and so much to look at. The comfortable, highly-rated space is often described as feeling both modern and vintage.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/plus/21384530" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Converted WWII Train Car" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Converted WWII Train Car</a>, Maryville<br><br></strong>On the outside, it’s an old train car; on the inside, it’s a modern living space. This unique rental dates back to World War II, and is extremely popular for its comfortable accommodations and interesting experience.</p>
    43/51

    Tennessee

    Converted WWII Train Car, Maryville

    On the outside, it’s an old train car; on the inside, it’s a modern living space. This unique rental dates back to World War II, and is extremely popular for its comfortable accommodations and interesting experience.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/20030566" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Escape the City" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Escape the City</a>, Dallas</strong></p><p>This gorgeous treehouse is often described as a blend of Bauhaus contemporary with warm rustic elegance. It sits above a running brook, offers perfect natural light, and is tucked in Little Forest Hills. </p>
    44/51

    Texas

    Escape the City, Dallas

    This gorgeous treehouse is often described as a blend of Bauhaus contemporary with warm rustic elegance. It sits above a running brook, offers perfect natural light, and is tucked in Little Forest Hills.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/7109513" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zion Backcountry Yurt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zion Backcountry Yurt</a>, Orderville</strong></p><p>Located near Zion National Park, this yurt is for adventure lovers. It offers a true camping experience, with no plumbing or running water, no internet, and a bathroom, shower, and sink in a separate facility. This secluded spot offers some of the most spectacular views out there. </p>
    45/51

    Utah

    Zion Backcountry Yurt, Orderville

    Located near Zion National Park, this yurt is for adventure lovers. It offers a true camping experience, with no plumbing or running water, no internet, and a bathroom, shower, and sink in a separate facility. This secluded spot offers some of the most spectacular views out there.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17072599" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tanglebloom Tiny Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tanglebloom Tiny Cabin</a>, Brookline</strong></p><p>This window-filled space is in a secluded spot in Tanglebloom Flower Farm, with screens instead of walls and just enough space for two. There’s an outhouse and no Wi-Fi, so this is camping without a tent. </p>
    46/51

    Vermont

    Tanglebloom Tiny Cabin, Brookline

    This window-filled space is in a secluded spot in Tanglebloom Flower Farm, with screens instead of walls and just enough space for two. There’s an outhouse and no Wi-Fi, so this is camping without a tent.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/42388319" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hobbit Style Underground Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hobbit Style Underground Cabin</a>, Broadway</strong></p><p>If you are a fan of <em>The Hobbit</em>, consider this stay. Nestled in the valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this fantasy getaway comes complete with heated floors, soft lights, and a waterfall shower.</p>
    47/51

    Virginia

    Hobbit Style Underground Cabin, Broadway

    If you are a fan of The Hobbit, consider this stay. Nestled in the valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this fantasy getaway comes complete with heated floors, soft lights, and a waterfall shower.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/8794484" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Underground Hygge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Underground Hygge</a>, Orondo </strong><br><br>Found in the Columbia River Gorge mountainside, this hideaway is half underground for the most unique stay. You get gorgeous views of the forest around you, access to hiking trails, and peace and solitude. </p>
    48/51

    Washington

    Underground Hygge, Orondo

    Found in the Columbia River Gorge mountainside, this hideaway is half underground for the most unique stay. You get gorgeous views of the forest around you, access to hiking trails, and peace and solitude.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23660992" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Homestead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Homestead</a>, Bruceton Mills</strong></p><p>This modern log cabin on the West Virginia/Maryland border is isolated and quiet, with some rural touches, light-filled rooms, a hot tub, and nature all around.</p>
    49/51

    West Virginia

    The Homestead, Bruceton Mills

    This modern log cabin on the West Virginia/Maryland border is isolated and quiet, with some rural touches, light-filled rooms, a hot tub, and nature all around.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28937731" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Off-Grid Inn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Off-Grid Inn</a>, Fall Creek</strong></p><p>Located in the forest, this tiny house features huge windows to get you immersed in your surroundings while still being afforded heat and electricity. </p>
    50/51

    Wisconsin

    Off-Grid Inn, Fall Creek

    Located in the forest, this tiny house features huge windows to get you immersed in your surroundings while still being afforded heat and electricity.

  • <p><strong><a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4015453" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin</a>, Powell</strong></p><p>You’ll immediately notice the Japanese influences in the design of this cabin, which is located on a 400-acre organic farm. It’s romantic and cozy, with a dry sauna, elliptical bathtub, and lots of stunning views. </p>
    51/51

    Wyoming

    Heart Mountain Japanese Cabin, Powell

    You’ll immediately notice the Japanese influences in the design of this cabin, which is located on a 400-acre organic farm. It’s romantic and cozy, with a dry sauna, elliptical bathtub, and lots of stunning views.

Whether you're planning a staycation or taking a road trip, here are the best Airbnb rentals in each state.

