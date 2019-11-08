Cool scores 41 to carry Idaho State past Air Force 89-79

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Tarik Cool scored 41 points with four three-pointers and converted all 15 of his foul shots as Idaho State defeated Air Force 89-79 on Thursday night.

Chier Maker scored a career-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for Idaho State (1-1), which made 12 of 29 three-pointers. Jared Stutzman added 11 points.

A.J. Walker had 17 points for the Falcons. Chris Joyce added 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Swan had 14 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Idaho State plays Montana-Western at home next Thursday. Air Force takes on Texas State at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com