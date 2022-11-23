Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 11
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 11.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Sean Kugler, the running game coordinator and chief offensive line coach for the Cardinals, has been relieved of his duties by the team.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
One former Patriots player had strong words for Jets QB Zach Wilson.
Everyone involved with the Bears is aware that Justin Fields is being officiated differently.
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 12 game on Thursday, November 24
The Arizona Cardinals relieved assistant Sean Kugler of his duties prior to Monday night's game following an incident Sunday night in Mexico City.
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
The Bills head right back to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't completed two NFL seasons, but he has not looked at all like a franchise quarterback.
Trent Dilfer ascertains backup quarterback Trevor Siemian won't survive against the New York Jets if he is asked to substitute for Justin Fields.