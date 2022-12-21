Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 15
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 15.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 15.
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Thursday’s loss to the 49ers and that infraction wasn’t an isolated one. Metcalf has received three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the last five games, but he said on Tuesday that the prospect of hurting the team with another one against the Chiefs this [more]
Speaking with local media Tuesday, Metcalf said NFL officials have stopped talking to him to explain their calls during games and just throw flags.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie [more]
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Garbage time of the Monday night game between the Rams and the Packers included a conversation between the members of the broadcast booth that was anything but. On Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFluer vaguely confirmed the accuracy of comments made on the air by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman of ESPN. They said LaFleur had [more]
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
The Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
The Patriots haven’t just looked bad at times this season, they’ve looked utterly incompetent on the football field
Harris' son, Dok, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father died overnight. Harris had been busy in the run-up to the celebration, doing media interviews on Monday to talk about a moment to which he is forever linked. “It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation,” team President Art Rooney II said in a statement.
The Steelers are going to continue to play Kenny Pickett this season.
The Chicago Bears take a seven-game losing streak and 3-11 record into the final three games of the 2022 season, beginning with Saturday’s Christmas Eve engagement with the Buffalo Bills. Despite all that losing, Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag opens with a question about the team’s biggest positive. Is there a specific development, not necessarily related to one player, that has been most ...
Odenigbo is tied for fifth on the team in sacks (3.5) and quarterback hits (6) while playing 24.3 percent of the snaps this season.