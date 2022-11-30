Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 12
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 12.
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
The Bills head to New England for a key AFC East matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
At least two offensive standouts for the Patriots are expected to be ruled out for Thursday's game.
Two playoff contenders already have a chance to clinch a postseason berth in Week 13, and they are both in the NFC.
Not long ago, it seemed as if both Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would retire after the 2022 season. Now, as the final third of the current campaign commences, there’s a much different vibe. As to Brady, his recent comment that he’d rather lose than not play at all doesn’t sound [more]
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
How bad have Russell Wilson and the Broncos been this season? They just got Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs flexed out of prime time.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
With the departures of seniors and several players to the NFL, the 2023 Ohio State football team is likely to have a much different look.
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting prime-time treatment in Week 14.