Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 10
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 10.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 10.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Cowboys sign a WR even with OBJ still available, make some practice squad moves at center, and stay near the top in the power rankings. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round, but his ball-security issues cost him his job.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
The #49ers made a swap at QB and WR on the practice squad.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
Patrick tore his ACL on a fall out of bounds, putting his NFL career at risk.
All four teams from the AFC East are currently in the playoff field. But an NFC division might have an even better chance to accomplish the feat, according to one metric. Here's what needs to happen.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
Sixteen years after a mic'd up Peyton Manning castigated his star center ''Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,'' Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip. Of course, two weeks ago nobody, including Saturday, could have imagined he'd be making his NFL head coaching debut last weekend.
O'Connell had some harsh words for the officiating on Sunday
The New York Giants have signed veteran DT Vernon Butler to their practice squad, while several ex-Giants have new homes.