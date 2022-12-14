Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 14
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays from Week 14.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Aaron Rodgers used to struggle with fears of death. But the Packers quarterback's use of ayahuasca helped him overcome that, he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve over the last couple of games. Our Tom E. Curran explains on "Quick Slants" why the Patriots quarterback has every right to be visibly frustrated by what's going on with the offense.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
A look at the NFC playoff picture going into Week 15, where the 49ers could set themselves up nicely for a playoff run with a win and help.
The Seattle Seahawks are a much different team on both sides of the ball since the team last faced the 49ers back in Week 2 of the season.
#Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave Patrick Mahomes credit for his pre-snap work on one of the game’s biggest plays vs. Denver.