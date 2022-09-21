Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 2
Cool Plays, Bro: NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 2.
The Houston Texans have signed C Jimmy Morrissey to the active roster and added guard Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms to the practice squad.
The incident occurred as Murray celebrated Sunday's comeback win over the Raiders with Cardinals fans in the Allegiant Stadium stands.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
The Trey Lance injury has some short and long-term ramifications for the 49ers. @nicholasmcgee24 breaks down both sides here:
Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Bills head back on the road, this time for a key AFC East game. Here’s an early preview of the game.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
There are suddenly depth concerns at defensive tackle after losing two players in two weeks.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Titans
Cris Collinsworth on the slide: "What am I gonna do? It's like, I'm sitting there. I could lean out, and then - but it'd just be like stupid."
Dennis Houston's release could mean several things and it shouldn't be assumed it's all about the 3rd-round pick at the same position. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Week 4 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Florida at Tennessee, Wisconsin at Ohio State, and Arkansas at Texas A&M
Out of a list of five candidates, Kurt Benkert appears to have separated himself to win the opportunity to become the 49ers No. 3 quarterback.