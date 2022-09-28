Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 3
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 3.
Coming off an upset win, the Colts have risen plenty in the power rankings.
When the Giants spent the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on offensive tackle Evan Neal, they had big plans for him. The early results have not been promising. Starting at right tackle on Monday night, Neal was badly outplayed by Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, and Neal said afterward that his performance [more]
After signing DT Daviyon Nixon to their active roster, the Panthers brought rookie LB Arron Mosby back to their practice squad on Wednesday.
It sounds like the Ravens will be down one of their starting defensive linemen. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a biceps tear during Sunday’s victory over the Patriots. However, Rapoport notes tests are still ongoing for Pierce to determine how to proceed and whether or not Pierce may [more]
After 2024 4-star LB Payton Pierce spent time in Norman over the weekend, OUInsider's Brandon Drumm issued a crystal ball projection favoring the Oklahoma Sooners to land his commitment.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
One former Patriots assistant believes the high volume of turnovers could cost Mac Jones his job
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.
Davante Adams has toggled between inefficient and invisible in the Raiders' passing game. Why is this so, and how can Josh McDaniels fix it?
Peter King believes that the monumental wins Kyle Shanahan has had with Jimmy Garoppolo under center played a role in why he never burned a bridge with the veteran quarterback.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the same side as Ken Dorsey after the Bills offensive coordinator threw a tantrum in the coaches' booth on Sunday.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank