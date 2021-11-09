Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 9
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 9 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bears had a touchdown taken off the board on Monday Night Football when Chicago’s James Daniels was flagged for an illegal low block on Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Referee Tony Corrente’s explanation won’t satisfy the Bears. Although Watt appeared to be inside the tight end box when Daniels went low to block him, Corrente said [more]
Tony Corrente explained the questionable taunting penalty of Bears OLB Cassius Marsh.
Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh called Tony Corrente's actions "incredibly inappropriate."
If you thought the taunting call on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was weird, another element of the broader incident was even weirder. Marsh, flagged for taunting the sideline and/or Pittsburgh’s punter after a key fourth-quarter sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, jogged past referee Tony Corrente, before the flag was thrown. Corrente, as noted by [more]
