Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Super Wild Card Weekend. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Super Wild Card Weekend. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Broncos’ search party for a new head coach reaches the East Coast on Wednesday with a pair of interviews. According to multiple reports, the club will conduct in-person interviews with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday. Mayo’s interview will be up first in the morning and [more]
Looking at what the Tennessee Titans have to do to advance to the AFC championship game.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he wasn’t happy with the team’s offensive production in 2021, but that he’s optimistic about what the future holds for offensive coordinator Matt Canada. There could be a change with the coach in charge of things on the other side of the ball, however. Tomlin [more]
The Cowboys executive had a different take the Dak Prescott.
Dak Prescott addressed his controversial remarks 48 hours after the fact, saying he was "caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss." | From @ToddBrock24f7
Colts WR Mike Strachan didn't play much in 2021 but the team is still high on his upside.
In a new 3-round mock draft, the Bears address two glaring needs on offense.
According to The Athletic, the Panthers have now interviewed Jay Gruden for their offensive coordinator opening.
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Jalen Ramsey thinks the Vikings are on the right track.
The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Sunday in an NFL playoff game. Which team will get the victory?
In the first mock draft by Mel Kiper Jr., the New York Giants add an offensive tackle and pass rushing linebacker.
The primary goal for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Monday night was, obviously, to win his first ever NFL playoff game. An important secondary objective lingered just below the surface. With Murray eligible for a second contract, he needed a strong performance to position himself for a major deal in the 2022 offseason. Last night’s [more]
The Houston Texans are willing to trade their No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Here are four teams who could be interested.
The Vikings should probably steer clear of these coaches.
Pressed into a prominent role after the forced resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock stabilized the situation and provided much of the leadership that helped propel the team to a highly unlikely playoff berth. Mayock’s reward wasn’t simply to be fired, but to have his departure handled in a clunky, clumsy way [more]
This season, Dallas seemed ripe to make good on a strong roster and supporting coaching staff. Now it becomes ripe for the picking in free agency.
The Browns are saying the right things about Mayfield starting next year but one executive isn't buying it:
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for the 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round: Cincinnati at Tennessee, San Francisco at Green Bay, Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at Kansas City
“The perks of being a Cowboy ruin some players and it’s clear,” Bryant said on social media after his former team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers.