Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays from Week 7
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The Buccaneers hit a new low in the Tom Brady Era after Sunday's loss to the lowly Panthers, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan sees a clear issue with the 45-year-old QB and his team.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
The discourse surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots' quarterback situation has reached another level, with one NFL general manager believing that the second-year QB may not last in New England.
There's also a former Biletnikoff winner in the group.
Ex-Packers receiver Greg Jennings zeroed in on a critical interview the slumping quarterback just gave.
The New York Giants are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position, so stealing this player from the Seahawks is a no-brainer.
The Cowboys add to their defensive ranks, the Elliott/Pollard tandem, why Jason Peters may be on his way out, and blue jerseys at home? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Everything one needs to know, including a full scouting report, about the newest addition to the Cowboys' push to be the NFL's best defense. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.
Raiders SS Johnathan Abram named a likely trade candidate by ESPN
Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected on Monday night for a blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, and afterward Pennel’s coach made no excuses for him. “I saw it. Yeah. Totally in the wrong,” Eberflus said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what [more]
Did Mac Jones' intercepted ball touch the SkyCam wire?
Marvin Jones Jr. says he knew Urban Meyer was going to be a problem before the 2022 season even began.