Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 8
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Donte Whitner believes it's clear who won the Christian McCaffrey trade.
Outrage over the Cowboys' inaction, a timetable for Tyron Smith's return, and Jerry Jones could be in trouble for his Halloween costume. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
We spoke to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire about the Vikings new tight end
Did the Bears make the right move to surrender a second-round pick for Chase Claypool? Here's our initial grade of the trade.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a very personal reason for why he "absolutely hates" playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t get an offer, decided to move [more]
The 49ers, Eagles and Vikings all made aggressive moves in an attempt to capitalize on an opportunity that basically never comes along.
Ryan Poles started his rebuild at the NFL trade deadline, adding capital and pieces for life beyond 2022. Meanwhile, struggling contenders like the Packers and Rams found no help for what ails their title pursuit.