Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 5
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 5 on "Good Morning Football".
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 5 on "Good Morning Football".
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for another episode of waiver wire pickups recommendations. This week, the guys put a heavy emphasis on acquiring Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker and QB Geno Smith.
The Astros find ways to make history. This time it was from Alvarez, who hit a two-out, walk-off home run with his club trailing by multiple runs.
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers due to passport issues.
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Josh Donaldson didn't run hard. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
The DP World Tour confirmed that Sergio Garcia has been fined for not providing an explanation for his WD.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Josh Donaldson’s drive bounced off the very top of the wall, and Oscar Gonzalez relayed the ball back to the infield in the Yankees' playoff opener.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Its a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust at all without the approval of Jordan Poole.
Alabama vs Tennessee game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15
The Dodgers' 5-3 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS had it all and could be a preview of a memorable October for the home team.
The Warriors' youngsters once again led the way in Golden State's 131-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jack Nicklaus is as curious as anyone how the new PGA Tour schedule will work with $20 million purses at 10 elevated events.