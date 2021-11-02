Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 8
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 8 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
If the Rams can't find a trade partner for DeSean Jackson by 4 p.m. ET, they are expected to release the veteran receiver.
The Broncos may not be done trading veteran players. A day after Von Miller was shipped to L.A., another veteran defender could be gone, too. Per a league source, the Broncos could be trading cornerback Kyle Fuller today. The signing of Fuller hasn’t worked out for the Broncos. He inked a one-year, $9.5 million deal after [more]
The Green Bay Packers take over the No. 1 spot after beating the Arizona Cardinals without star receiver Davante Adams
The Kansas City Chiefs looked to help their struggling defense by trading for pass rusher Melvin Ingram.
Can Bill Belichick win the 2021 NFL trade deadline like he's done in past?
The spirit is willing, but the flesh may be too dysfunctional. As explained the other day, the question of whether Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be traded to the Dolphins depends on whether the two teams can find a way to land the plane. Watson’s legal situation becomes a complicating factor, especially since (as previously [more]
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Check back here for moves throughout the day.
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.
Los Angeles made an all-in trade Monday to chase the wide-open NFC title. Your move, Dallas.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
The Ravens made roster moves involving three players on Monday
TCU will conduct a national search but its next football coach may be on the other side of the Metroplex.
Whew. The Chiefs got a win. But there are issues to discuss after they barely edged the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead on Monday night.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Eventually, the NFL will do the right thing when it comes to assisting its on-field officials. The sooner the NFL does it, the better off the NFL will be. The right thing to do is to embrace sky judge. Or booth umpire. Or whatever name the league chooses to apply to the use of a [more]