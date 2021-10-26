Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 7
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 7 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, some of the Eagles veteran players lamented the passivity of Philadelphia’s new defensive scheme. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety Rodney McLeod each said a version of, “We just play what’s called,” after Philadelphia surrendered 442 total yards and allowed quarterback Derek Carr to complete 31-of-34 passes in the [more]
The Detroit Lions best and worst performers in PFF grades from their Week 7 loss against the Los Angeles Rams
It’s not $500,000, but the Buccaneers fan who gave back the football that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass, has a deal. The Bucs are giving Byron Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the team store [more]
Gisele Bündchen is an incredibly accomplished woman, not Brady's property to offer up in exchange for a piece of memorabilia.
Bill Belichick is a simple man.
Six months ago, it looked like the sport was standing up for something. But that was then, and this is now
Here are 10 takeaways from what was a back-breaking loss.
The 49ers are sliding, and their coach is under pressure to turn it around.
Kyle Shanahan has defended Jimmy Garoppolo through the first seven weeks, but the 49ers head coach offered perhaps his most blunt criticism of the QB after the loss to the Colts.
The man who returned Brady's ball valued at a small fortune wants one more thing from the Bucs quarterback. Will Brady grant his wish?
It leans into Rodgers in a way that is undeniable, speaking louder than a contract extension. It's a reaffirmation by subtraction. That move would be trading Jordan Love.
Halfway through the fantasy football regular season, we must continue to improve rosters on a weekly basis to overcome injuries and byes. Andy Behrens has your Week 8 priority adds.
Marshawn Lynch left his mark during an appearance on the Peyton and Eli Manning "Monday Night Football" broadcast of the Saints-Seahawks game.
Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill, and Francis Bernard will enter a 21-day window of evaluation; they can be added to the active roster anytime. | From @ToddBrock24f7
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 9, with the CFN friends of the program making their selections on the biggest games including Florida vs Georgia, North Carolina at Notre Dame, Michigan at Michigan State, and Iowa at Wisconsin
James Conner has found new life with the Cardinals.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
Zach Ertz's first game with the Cardinals couldn't have gone better, right down to an awesome postgame locker room moment. By Adam Hermann
NFL predictions and picks for Week 8 from the College Football News experts.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 8 and highlights a quarterback to consider adding off the waiver wire.