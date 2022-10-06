Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 4
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 4.
The New York Giants worked out eight players over the past two days, including quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron.
The return of OL Nick Gates had the New York Giants "hooting and hollering" as he broke down the pre-practice huddle.
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones is "feeling a lot better" and looked mobile in practice as the team's Week 5 trip to London draws near.
Charles McDonald checks in with this week's Four Verts column, which also includes a big "wyd" for the quarterback-challenged Panthers.
The New York Giants are reuniting with 2015 second-round pick Landon Collins after he spent three seasons in Washington.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
Wagner said Wednesday he was aware of the report, but "you've just gotta do what you gotta do."
There was a lot of talk heading into this season about how much the development of the Packers’ young wide receivers will factor into the team’s success this season and that development will impact the team in 2023 as well. Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each caught touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the [more]
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.
Looking for a leg up on the fantasy competition in Week 5? Consider taking advantage of these five key matchups.
Grading Trevon Diggs and comparing Micah Parsons to a legend. Plus, Michael Gallup missed history due to a poorly-timed bathroom break. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that are facing tough matchups in Week 5 and who may force you to make some hard choices for your lineup. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)
The Denver Broncos will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday Night Football on Denver7. What are the keys to success tonight?
The Bills' injury list is once again lengthy as they begin to get ready to host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.
Several key Eagles are on their injury report as preparations for Arizona began on Wednesday. By Dave Zangaro
There are too many issues in Denver to consider the Broncos a contender.