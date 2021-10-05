Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 4
Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 4 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 4 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Taunting penalties have caused controversy throughout this NFL season, and perhaps the most controversial happened on Monday Night Football, when Raiders tight end Darren Waller got a 15-yard penalty because he spiked a ball after a catch along the Chargers’ sideline. Waller did not appear to be attempting to taunt the Chargers at all, merely [more]
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has now defeated all 32 NFL teams, and he recently revealed which franchise he enjoys beating the most.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some words of encouragement for Patriots rookie Mac Jones after Sunday night's Week 4 game in Foxboro.
Perhaps to give Browns defenders a different look in practice with a small chance to break onto the roster, Cleveland added a big receiver to the practice squad:
What do the power rankings look like? What NFL team is first and which one is last?
Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater explains why he tried to find Tom Brady before the Buccaneers departed Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.
Perhaps things will turn around for Orgeron. But right now, the most audible noise is the jockeying behind-the-scenes for one of the best jobs in college football to come open.
Stephen Jones says Neal could come off the COVID list in time for Week 5, plus defensive rookies are stepping up big time in Big D. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Patriots coach lost to his old quarterback Tom Brady and tried to win a battle with his teeth.
Is Ben Roethlisberger calling for his team to rally the troops or fold up the tents?
We're checking the temperature of the USC football coaching search. Penn State's James Franklin is considered a top candidate. Urban Meyer still isn't.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh commented on the remarks of Broncos head coach Vic Fangio
Nothing better than Yankees-Red Sox in October, and to add to the drama we've got a winner-take-all scenario. Our John Tomase provides his keys to the matchup tonight at Fenway and his prediction.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a sprained left knee, ESPN reported Tuesday. The Bears were hoping the injury Montgomery suffered Sunday during the 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions wouldn’t be season-ending, and that should be the case. The Bears could put Montgomery on injured reserve, which would require him to miss just three games this ...
Already accustomed to playing without their top pass rusher, the Green Bay Packers now must prepare for the likely absence of their best cornerback. Jaire Alexander injured a shoulder in the second half of the Packers’ 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Without getting into specifics, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday he had spoken with head athletic trainer Bryan Engel and team physician Patrick McKenzie about Alexander’s situation.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them. The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
“The world’s biggest jumbotron” at AT&T Stadium gave Carolina’s coach all the confirmation he needed.
Let's learn a little about young Belichick