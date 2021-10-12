Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 5
Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 5 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Week 5 on "Good Morning Football." This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction,” former coach says after revelation of 2011 emails. "I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone”
When it finally was disclosed that Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had suffered multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung against the Rams in Week Three, it was reported that Gronk could be out “weeks.” Technically, that’s true. The grand total may be two. Gronk missed Week Four at New England and Week Five vs. [more]
Tom Brady on Thursday night is a highlight of the Week 6 schedule.
Cam Newton is the most qualified candidate and he's been a very popular name among folks who think Seattle should sign a QB.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden's racist email from 2011 revealed an ugly layer to "Coach Chucky." His damage-control effort showed he's a moron, as well.
#Bills' Cole Beasley deletes Twitter account after Sunday Night win vs. #Chiefs:
The ex-Raiders coach mentioned the NFL's first openly gay draftee in one of his emails.
According to reports, there are roughly 650,000 emails unearthed in the probe. And somehow it wasn't Snyder who suffered any actual consequence from them, it was Jon Gruden? Gross.
Do we trust the Bills are that good? Or should we be worried about the Chiefs?
The Terrible Towel apparently won’t be joined by the Unbearable Urn. During Sunday’s game between the Broncos and the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, a fan spread ashes on the turf at the venue. “An incident occurred during the game at Heinz Field on Sunday where a fan was spreading ashes of a deceased [more]
Joe Judge gave numerous Giants injury updates on players like Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
The Packers climbed in the USA TODAY power rankings for the third straight week.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden announced his resignation Monday in the wake of the release of a string of prior emails that offended female referees, criticized the drafting of a gay football player, denounced national anthem protests, and labeled President Joe Biden a "p****," according to a report.
The Patriots released a cool video of locker room footage from after their Week 5 win over the Texans, including head coach Bill Belichick's remarks and Matthew Slater's "awwww yeahhhhh" cheer.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a game-winning field goal in overtime on Sunday and he hit four field goals over the course of the game, but it was not one of the veteran’s best days as a professional. Crosby missed three other field goal attempts, including one on the last play of regulation and another [more]
The Buffalo Bills and LA Chargers enjoyed signature wins Sunday. Did it vault either team into the elite stratosphere?
Jon Gruden walked away on Monday night. There’s a good chance that, if he hadn’t, he would have been fired. There’s a better chance that this is exactly what the NFL wanted. The obvious takeaway from Monday’s stunning leak of homophobic/transphobic/sexists emails following Friday’s stunning leak of one single racist email is that the NFL [more]
Rich Bisaccia is in his 20th year as an NFL assistant coach, but the special teams coordinator has never served as a head coach at any level.