Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down the coolest plays of Week 2
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down the coolest plays from Week 2 action. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
Peyton and Eli Manning had quips about the Pats and welcomed Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee on their second Monday Night Football broadcast.
In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]
One quarterback who won Super Bowls with the Broncos wants to own a piece of the team. The team, meanwhile, wants the other quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos to want to own a piece of the team. John Elway reportedly wants in on Broncos ownership. The Broncos reportedly want Peyton Manning [more]
Charlotte Jones Anderson posted a celebratory selfie on social media featuring Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two famous fans.
This shouldn't happen in the NFL.
The Bucs need secondary help. Is Sherman the answer? And will he face suspension from the NFL?
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Packers running Aaron Jones wore a necklace with his dad's ashes during his four-touchdown night against the Detroit Lions on Monday night
The Packers improved to 1-1 but dropped to No. 16 in the USA TODAY power rankings entering Week 3.
Peyton and Eli Manning had a chance to take a look at the Detroit Lions last night on Monday Night Football.
Instant analysis of the Packers' 18-point win over the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
The question of if 44-year-old Tom Brady will play until he's 50 bubbled back up again last week.
Las Vegas and Carolina are among league's surprise 2-0 teams, but did either crack top five in our weekly power poll?
The big free agent signing said Monday the guy who was getting an earful late in the Giants’ 30-29 loss on Thursday night was offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Golladay was shown screaming at what appeared to be Jones for about 10 seconds during the nationally televised game.