Cool Plays, Bro: Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Divisional Round
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Divisional Round. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Peter Schrager breaks down coolest plays of Divisional Round. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When a quarterback gets sacked nine times in a single game, it’s usually not a recipe for success. Joe Burrow and the Bengals were able to overcome their significant pass protection issue to defeat the Titans 19-16 on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship game. But there’s got to be some concern for the [more]
As the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills were playing in their epic game Sunday night, it was hard to imagine how the Ravens could compete with either of those teams or the Cincinnati Bengals. The conclusion was simple: They couldn’t. If the Ravens had made the playoffs, they would have been a one-and-done reject like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were blown out by the Chiefs in the ...
Will Marcus Mariota get a big deal in free agency? It's certainly possible.
The biggest names on the Bengals have stepped up in the playoff wins.
Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft First Round with the order almost set as the NFL Playoffs roll along.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.
Patrick Mahomes dropped his helmet and wrapped his arms around another player on the field. But it wasn't someone in red and gold. It was Josh Allen.
Justin Jefferson couldn't believe his eyes.
The Buccaneers kept the band together after winning Super Bowl LV, but we’re already seeing that won’t be an easy task to pull off again this year. Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are thinking about whether they want to keep playing and a number of key players are impending free agents as [more]
The taunting rule stinks. And it needs to go. Until it does, it needs to be enforced fairly and consistently. On Sunday night in Kansas City, after the Bills took at 29-26 lead with 1:54 to play, the Chiefs responded. Five plays later, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on a [more]
13 seconds of infamy: Examining end of regulation between #Bills, #Chiefs (via @jdiloro):
Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov shocked the Australian Open with an extraordinary outburst, claiming that his quarter-final opponent Rafael Nadal and other members of the so-called “Big Three” receive preferential treatment.
Despite the nonchalance many have expressed regarding the possibility that Tom Brady will retire in lieu of playing next season, Brady has said — on multiple occasions — that he’ll play through 2022 and then decide whether to continue. Thus, as much as some would like to ignore it, something has changed. Dramatically. What is [more]
If Aaron Rodgers leaves the Packers, the NFC North quarterback situation could look very different.
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning was a ballyhooed recruit in 1993. On one Sunday, he fielded 23 calls from coaches. Now, nephew Arch has the spotlight.
Former Patriots and Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took to social media to rub salt in the Bucs' wound after their playoff loss to the Rams.
Jim Harbaugh and the Vikings might still be a possibility.
The Bills' 42-36 OT loss to the Chiefs is going to sting for a while. Here are Sal Maiorana's final observations in putting this game to rest.