All the Cool Kids Were Front Row at Proenza Schouler

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Ayo Edebiri and Molly Gordon (left to right) sit front row at Proenza Schouler Spring 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

With every New York Fashion Week, there are plenty of unexpected guests, surprising collections and new designers to excite showgoers throughout the schedule. However, one thing seems to remain a consistent factor: Proenza Schouler always has an extremely cool front row.

This was especially true at its Spring 2024 runway show Saturday, where of-the-moment celebrities like Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott sat alongside their "Bottoms" director Emma Seligman, decked out in blacked-out sunglasses (fit for their cool kid personas) and sleek black and white outfits.

The internet's current favorite "It" girl, Sofia Richie Grainge, wore her signature slicked-back bun with a strapless maxi dress and red ballet flats. Pamela Anderson sat next to Richie Grainge in a just-as-chic glittering black shirt dress.

Other cool kids in attendance included Hari Nef, Indya Moore, Chase Sui Wonders, Molly Gordon and Ella Emhoff.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

