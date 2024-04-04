Cleveland is ‘super cool’: Caitlin Clark visits Rock Hall

*Above video is Caitlin Clark in Cleveland talking with media Friday*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — NCAA women’s basketball record smashing star Caitlin Clark took questions from the media in Cleveland Thursday ahead of the start of the Final Four on Friday.

You have a screensaver of someone? Caitlin Clark does!

“It (Cleveland) is super cool. We went to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last night,” Clark said Friday. “You could stay in there a week and still have more things to do,” Clark said during Q&A with the media.

The City of Cleveland posted some of her answers on its X page formerly known as Twitter which you can check out by clicking here.

“It (Cleveland) has been awesome. It’s like a bigger version of my hometown of Des Moines Iowa.”

Clark’s college career will come to a close in Cleveland and then she’ll enter the WNBA draft. Her game is dominant just like LeBron James was when he won an NBA title with the Cavs.

Clark said she likes hearing James’ talking about supporting women’s basketball.

“I just saw this morning (Thursday) he (LeBron) talked about women’s basketball in general and how good the game is,” Clark said. “I think that’s the coolest thing that one of the greatest players of all time is really helping to support and grow women’s basketball because that’s exactly what we need. He’s somebody I always idolized, so it’s cool to be in Cleveland and play here in a place where his career started and he was able to do so many amazing things. Clark said.

Check it out: Caitlin Clark has done it again!

When Clark was asked about why she wears the #22 on her jersey, she laughed as she said there wasn’t a “creative” reason. “I was born on January 22 so that’s what I went with and that was about when I was five-years-old,” she said.

Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes will play the University of Connecticut Friday 9:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Field House. The winner advances to the title game Sunday.

