Cool Blue Devils: Gaylord's Aubrey Jones leads Gatorade Michigan Softball Player of the Year

Jun. 13—GAYLORD — Gaylord's Aubrey Jones's favorite Gatorade flavor is Cool Blue.

It's only fitting for Jones as she's been cooler than the other side of the pillow on the softball diamond this season when representing the Blue Devils. Jones was announced last Friday as the 2023-24 Gatorade Michigan Softball Player of the Year.

The junior Blue Devils is the first Gatorade Michigan Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Gaylord High School for the award, which celebrates the nation's top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and the community.

"My mom showed me a text that I was awarded Gatorade Michigan Softball Player of the Year. I didn't know what to say because I was shocked," Jones said. "I didn't think I was going to win. My parents were a bit emotional, and I was just shocked."

The 5-foot-10 shortstop and right-handed pitcher has led the Blue Devils (36-4) to a Big North Conference title, as well as Division 2 district and regional championships along with a trip to East Lansing for the state semifinals Thursday and possibly championship finals Saturday.

"The beginning of the season was a bit rocky. We weren't playing up to the standards as we normally do, but we worked hard," Jones said. "We've had players leave; and every time players leave, we have to insert new ones. Since mid-season, we've gotten back to how Gaylord softball wants to play."

Blue Devils' head coach Ron Moeggenberg described Jones as one of the hardest-working players on the diamond and said she is deserving of the award. Moeggenberg said when they are practicing and Jones makes a spectacular play, she isn't satisfied with the results until it is picture perfect.

Ahead of Thursday's Division 2 state semifinals game against Milan at Secchia Stadium at Michigan State University, Jones had compiled a 14-0 record in 73 innings with 115 strikeouts against just eight walks through 38 games.

In 147 plate appearances, she batted a .436 and blasted 25 home runs, picking up 81 RBI and scoring 63 runs with an OPS of 1.751.

On Tuesday, Jones was stung by a bee near her right eye. Her right eye began to swell up and get puffy, but she still put on a masterful performance in the Blue Devils' 18-1 mercy win in the Division 2 state quarterfinals against Muskegon Oakridge.

The junior sensation pitched four innings, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Jones went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, home run and four runs.

A member of the National Honor Society, Jones has donated her time as a chapter leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has volunteered as a youth softball instructor. Jones has maintained a 3.92 GPA in the classroom.

Jones' love for softball began at a young age, but she knew it was something she was great at when she joined a travel team in Tennessee several years ago and played in several camps in Colorado. Before she knew it, coaches were lining up to recruit her and trying to get her to visit their schools. Jones listened to the offers and eventually settled on Oklahoma State University for softball in 2025.

"Coming from northern Michigan, not many people believe that you can go to a Division I Power-5 school, commit to a big school and potentially win a College World Series there," Jones said. "It's super important to give back to the community and inspire others who have big dreams like that."

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, awarding one National Player of the Year in each sport.

Jones joins recent Gatorade Michigan Softball Players of the Year Reganne Bennett (2022-23, Novi High School), Ava Bradshaw (2021-22, South Lyon High School), Kali Heivilin (2020-21, Three Rivers High School) and Gabi Salo (2019-20, Escanaba High School) among the state's list of former award winners.

As part of Gatorade's commitment to breaking down barriers in sports, every Player of the Year also receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $4.9 million in grants to winners across more than 1,900 organizations.

Jones hopes to inspire the younger players who've been watching her throughout her season, and she is an inspiration to any girls who have aspirations to win awards like Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

"It lets our younger players know, even though we live in northern Michigan, it doesn't mean you can't achieve that award with hard work," Moeggenberg said. "To do that, they'll have to look at Aubrey's work ethic and know that's what it takes to get it. It also shows people from northern Michigan can win those awards."